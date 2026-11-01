Nigerian co-founded AI startup Minicor raises $3.8 million to bridge AI and legacy business software

Minicor, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Nigerian software engineer Saheed Akinbile, has raised $3.8 million in seed funding to help businesses integrate AI-powered applications with legacy software systems.

Minicor, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Nigerian software engineer Saheed Akinbile, has raised $3.8 million in seed funding to help businesses integrate AI-powered applications with legacy software systems.

The company disclosed the funding in a statement seen by Nairametrics.

It noted that the investment would support its efforts to address one of the major obstacles to enterprise AI adoption: connecting modern artificial intelligence tools with older business applications that lack modern integration capabilities.

Participating investors

The seed round was led by Brad Gillespie of IA Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Paul Graham, Pioneer Fund, Robinhood Ventures, Garage Capital, Rebel Fund, K5 Global, 20VC and several other individual investors.

“We raised a $3.8M seed round led by Brad Gillespie at IA Ventures, with participation from YC and Paul Graham.”

Founded by Faizaan Chishtie and Akinbile, Minicor is developing automation infrastructure that allows AI-powered applications to interact with traditional desktop software without requiring the underlying systems to have modern application programming interfaces (APIs).

Many businesses, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, automotive services and logistics, continue to rely on older software applications to manage critical operations.

However, integrating these systems with newer AI technologies can be difficult and expensive, often requiring businesses to replace existing infrastructure or build customised integrations.

Minicor aims to eliminate that barrier by enabling AI applications to interact directly with existing desktop software.

Its platform allows developers to convert desktop workflows into API endpoints that other applications can access and execute.

Rather than developing separate integrations for every legacy application, users can describe the tasks they want to automate, while Minicor’s infrastructure handles interactions with the software through its existing interface.

How Minicor’s technology works

The platform combines AI agents with predefined automation processes to execute and manage desktop workflows.

AI agents are used to create and repair workflows, while routine operations are carried out through predetermined automation steps.

This approach is designed to address some of the limitations associated with allowing AI agents to independently interpret computer screens and decide what actions to take during every interaction.

Such an approach can introduce execution delays, inconsistent behaviour and higher computing costs, particularly when businesses need automation systems to perform repetitive tasks reliably.

By combining AI-driven workflow creation with structured execution, Minicor aims to make interactions between AI applications and legacy business software more predictable and efficient.

Targeting enterprise AI adoption

Minicor is targeting AI startups and enterprise software providers that need to connect their products with existing business applications.

Its potential customer base spans industries where legacy software remains deeply embedded in everyday operations, including healthcare, financial services, automotive services and logistics.

The company’s broader proposition is that businesses should not have to replace years of accumulated software infrastructure before benefiting from artificial intelligence.

By providing an integration layer between modern AI applications and traditional desktop systems, Minicor hopes to make enterprise AI adoption easier and less expensive.

Nigerian atartup funding falls 96.9% in September

Minicor’s $3.8 million funding round comes amid a slowdown in fundraising activity among Nigerian startups.

Nine startups raised a combined $11.3 million in September 2026, representing a 96.9% decline from the $364.1 million secured by 20 companies in August.

The difference translates to a month-on-month funding reduction of approximately $352.8 million.

Despite the decline, investors continued to support startups operating across several sectors, including fintech, mobility, semiconductor technology, cybersecurity, waste management, agriculture, food and other services.

Minicor’s latest funding highlights continued investor interest in artificial intelligence and enterprise technology, particularly solutions addressing infrastructure challenges that affect business adoption of emerging technologies.