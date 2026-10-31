US stocks: How to invest in the world’s largest stock market from Nigeria

Trading US stocks from Nigeria is a great way to hedge against Nigeria's inflation by protecting your buying power and participating in the..

Trading US stocks from Nigeria is a great way to hedge against Nigeria’s inflation by protecting your buying power and participating in the international equity market.

The US stock market accounts for around 60% of the global l equity market valuation, making it the largest equity market globally.

Nominal Compound Return: Since 1928, the average annualized total return of S&P 500 (including dividends reinvested) has been roughly 10.0%–10.5%. Real Returns (After inflation): Long-term real total returns to US equities have averaged approximately 7% annually (US inflation rate is factored into the analysis).

The last 15 years have seen an explosion of cloud computing, smartphones, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence. The tech companies driving those revolutions (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta) are US-listed businesses. Over the past decade, US companies have enjoyed higher profit margins and much faster earnings growth than companies in Europe, Japan, or the emerging markets.

New digital trading platforms provide you with access, but historical data shows the importance of gauging currency exchange, market, and tax risks. The upside includes direct ownership of the global giants (Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon) and popular index funds (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100) not listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The average middle class Nigerian resident can directly own shares or ETFs in the US markets through a local fintech app such as Bamboo or RiseVest. Locally available fintech platforms offer the convenience of funding with locally accepted bank transfers and debit cards in Naira. This is automatically converted to greenback using the prevailing exchange rate. The spread when converting Naira (NGN) to dollars might eat into your initial capital. So, if the Naira strengthens unexpectedly against the Dollar, your net return in Naira will be much lower.

You can also top up dollar accounts to avoid conversion rates if you hold a domiciliary bank account or virtual USD card. Changes in the foreign exchange rate will affect your local returns when you translate back to Naira, since US shares are traded in the greenback.

Most popular: IBKR, Charles Schwab International, Saxo Bank, Exante, Swissquote (most of the others, including Robinhood, Fidelity, and Vanguard, require US tax residency/SSN’s and do not support native non-resident accounts from Nigeria).

How they work: You establish a direct institutional or private wealth brokerage account with one of the Tier-1 U. S. or European bankers – and fund it with foreign currency wire transfers (by way of local or offshore Domiciliary Accounts).

Best for: High-net-worth investors (HNWIs) seeking to invest large sums ($100k+ to millions USD) with sophisticated order execution, ownership of more complex fixed-income instruments and options strategies, deep analytics, direct global exchange access, and estate-planning tools.

Deep liquidity, execution quality at institutional levels, virtually no asset custody risk, ultra-low trading commissions and total regulatory protection (e.g. US SIPC up to $500,000 per account, UK FSCS)

Once your dividends from a US company are paid, they are subject to an automatic 30% withholding tax by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on funds paid to non-US residents before the money has been credited to your account. Profits earned from selling shares at a profit (capital gains) is taxable under the Nigerian personal income tax system. (The system taxes residents on earnings globally, but there are tax exemptions for earnings below basic income levels).

Rather than constantly selecting individual company stocks, a retail investor can passively consider broad-market Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) – like tracking the S&P 500 (such as SPY) and the Nasdaq-100 (for example, QQQ) to give you access to the. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Invest the same amount (e.g., 50 or 50,000) monthly regardless of price and even your cost of purchase over time. Compare the FX spreads on deposits/withdrawals and the trade commissions charged by different apps to find the best place to create an account.