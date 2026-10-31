Airtel Nigeria rolls out Open Network initiative to address service quality issues

Airtel Nigeria has launched an Open Network initiative that will allow subscribers to view network infrastructure around their locations, monitor the status of network sites and report service quality issues directly through the MyAirtel app. The initiative aims to improve transparency, strengthen customer engagement, and help the telecommunications operator identify network problems more accurately by […]

Airtel Nigeria has launched an Open Network initiative that will allow subscribers to view network infrastructure around their locations, monitor the status of network sites and report service quality issues directly through the MyAirtel app.

The initiative aims to improve transparency, strengthen customer engagement, and help the telecommunications operator identify network problems more accurately by gathering location-specific feedback from subscribers.

Airtel Nigeria’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, announced the initiative on Friday in Lagos, describing it as a technology-driven approach to improving the company’s understanding of customer experiences and directing network investments to areas with the greatest needs.

Airtel customers to see network status

He said the feature would give customers greater visibility into the network and provide a digital channel through which they can share information about their service experiences.

According to Balsingh, the initiative recognises the growing dependence of Nigerians on mobile connectivity for business transactions, education, communication and other everyday activities.

“Open Network is designed to give customers greater visibility into the network and a visual channel through which they can share data about their experience. We want to listen better, understand problems more precisely and direct our efforts to meet the greatest needs,” he said.

He explained that the platform would provide more detailed information about where customers experience service challenges, helping Airtel’s technical teams investigate complaints and identify appropriate interventions.

How the Airtel Open Network platform works

The Open Network feature is accessible through the MyAirtel app, where subscribers can view network sites within their locations and identify their operational status.

After opening the app, customers can access the feature through the Quick Actions section on the home screen. The platform may request permission to access their location to display nearby network infrastructure.

The interface uses a colour-coded system to distinguish between different categories of network sites.

Red indicates active network sites currently serving locations, while blue represents active sites undergoing upgrades. Black identifies planned network sites that are yet to become operational.

Customers can select individual sites to view additional information, including site identification numbers, network technology, such as 4G or 5G, and the status of ongoing upgrades.

For sites undergoing upgrades, the platform provides information on the nature of the work, including capacity expansion or migration to 5G, as well as the progress made.

The platform also allows subscribers to switch between map and satellite views to identify network infrastructure around their locations.

Beyond viewing network information, customers can report service problems through the feedback section, which directs them to Airtel Assist.

Subscribers can select the type of challenge they are experiencing, including poor voice call quality, slow internet speeds, lack of internet access and video buffering.

They are also required to provide details such as the affected phone number, whether the problem occurs indoors or outdoors, how long it has persisted and whether it happens at specific times or continuously.

Airtel said its technical teams would assess the submitted feedback and use the information to improve network performance.

NCC seeks transparency and accountability from Airtel

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, welcomed the initiative, describing it as consistent with the regulator’s growing emphasis on transparency and consumer empowerment in the telecommunications industry.

Maida said Nigerians deserved reliable connectivity because of their increasing dependence on telecommunications services for business, education and communication.

He noted that while operators frequently announce investments in new network sites and additional capacity, subscribers are more concerned about when such investments would translate into improved services in their respective locations.

According to him, better access to network information could help bridge the gap between operators’ infrastructure investments and customers’ expectations.

“Transparency should help consumers understand the service available to them, report problems and see what actions follow,” he said.

The NCC boss, however, cautioned that the presence of a network site close to a subscriber’s location does not automatically guarantee reliable connectivity or improved internet speeds.

He explained that network performance could also be affected by congestion, transmission constraints and other technical factors.

What you should know

Airtel’s Open Network launch comes amid continued concerns about telecommunications service quality in Nigeria, with operators under pressure to improve network performance as demand for mobile voice and data services increases.

Just last week, the House of Representatives directed chief executive officers of telecommunications companies in Nigeria to appear before it to explain the persistent decline in service quality, warning that those who fail to comply could face arrest.

The summons followed earlier concerns over poor network quality, despite infrastructure investments and regulatory measures aimed at improving service delivery and protecting subscribers.

Nairametrics reported that telecommunications operators had invested more than N2.5 trillion in network infrastructure in 2025 to enhance network quality. However, persistent fibre cuts and equipment vandalism across the country continue to pose challenges.