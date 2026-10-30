eTranzact leads NGX tech stocks with 10% gain as market rises 0.47%

The Nigerian equities market rose on Thursday, October 29, 2026, with the All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 1,200.24 points, or 0.47%, to close at 254,083.02 points.

The Nigerian equities market rose on Thursday, October 29, 2026, with the All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 1,200.24 points, or 0.47%, to close at 254,083.02 points.

The benchmark index rose from 252,882.78 points recorded in the previous session, while equity market capitalisation stood at approximately N164.97 trillion at the close of trading.

Trading activity during the session involved 654.28 million shares valued at N57.36 billion across 35,821 deals.

Technology stocks recorded mixed performance on Thursday. Among the eight technology and telecommunications stocks reviewed, eTranzact International led the gainers, followed by Legend Internet and Chams.

Omatek Ventures was the only decliner, while MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa, Computer Warehouse Group and NCR Nigeria closed unchanged.

eTranzact leads tech stock gainers

eTranzact International rose by 10% to close at N17.60, gaining N1.60 from its previous closing price of N16.

The payment technology company recorded 1.07 million shares traded, valued at approximately N18.67 million. Its shares opened at N16 and reached a session high of N17.60.

Legend Internet gained 1.47% to close at N3.45, up from N3.40. The internet services company recorded 311,075 shares traded, worth approximately N1.07 million. The stock opened at N3.40 and reached N3.45 during the session.

Chams Holding Company advanced by 0.30% to N3.33, adding one kobo to its previous close of N3.32. It recorded the highest trading volume among the eight stocks reviewed, with approximately 6.41 million shares exchanged for N21.10 million.

The stock traded between N3.22 and N3.34 during the session.

Omatek falls as four stocks close unchanged

Omatek Ventures declined by 0.74% to N1.35, shedding one kobo from its previous closing price of N1.36. The stock recorded 578,660 shares traded, valued at approximately N788,968. It opened at N1.36 before closing at N1.35.

Computer Warehouse Group remained unchanged at N20.75, with 330,385 shares traded for approximately N6.58 million. The stock opened at its previous closing price of N20.75.

MTN Nigeria Communications also closed flat at N825, with 1.24 million shares traded, valued at approximately N1.01 billion. It recorded the highest transaction value among the eight companies reviewed.

Airtel Africa held at N6,300, with 583 shares traded for approximately N3.31 million. Its closing price matched its previous close and its reported 52-week high.

NCR Nigeria also remained unchanged at N161.20. It recorded 1,330 shares traded, valued at approximately N192,983, with its closing price unchanged from the previous session.

More on the NGX and Tech Stocks

The latest trading session follows a bearish close on Wednesday, while recent company developments offer additional context for investors tracking listed technology and telecommunications stocks.

The NGX All-Share Index fell 0.44% on Wednesday, October 28, to close at 252,882.78 points, wiping N718.95 billion off equity market capitalisation.

eTranzact recently underwent an ownership transition after Trademarks Global Concepts Limited acquired a 56.18% stake in the payment technology company. The transaction was followed by changes to its board of directors.

Legend Internet’s financial results for the year ended July 2026 showed that profit fell 90.73% to N13.21 million, while revenue declined 7.44% to N1.10 billion. Its borrowings rose to N1.14 billion from N75.23 million a year earlier.