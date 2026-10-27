NGX market cap hits historic N164.9 trillion as ASI closes at peak 253,990 points

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its historic bull run on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, as total equities market capitalisation rose to a record high of N164.91 trillion.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its historic bull run on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, as total equities market capitalisation rose to a record high of N164.91 trillion.

The market added N1.75 trillion in a single trading session, expanding from N163.16 trillion recorded on Monday, October 26.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) scaled a fresh all-time peak of 253,990.06 points, representing a single-day gain of 2,699.52 points (1.07%) over Monday’s close of 251,290.54 points.

Trading activity was remarkably intense, with total market turnover reaching 5.23 billion shares (5,233,372,808 units) exchanged across 35,882 deals.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 253,990.06 points, up 1.07% from 251,290.54

Market cap: N164.91 trillion, up 1.07% from N163.16 trillion

Market value gained: N1.75 trillion

Trading volume: 5.23 billion shares, up 1,487.21% from 329.51 million shares

Total deals: 35,882 deals, down 17.79% from 43,647 deals

Top 5 gainers

UPDCREIT: Up 10.00% to 19.25 from N17.50

DANGCEM: Up 9.80% to N1,341.90 from N1,222.10

HONYFLOUR: Up 9.67% to N21.55 from N19.65

AVACAP: Up 9.42% to N7.55 from N6.90

NAHCO: Up 8.00% to N151.20 from N140.00

Top 5 losers

PRESCO: Down 10.00% to N1,840.80 from N2,045.30

TRIPPLEG: Down 9.93% to N2.54 from N2.82

THOMASWY: Down 9.85% to N2.47 from N2.74

AUSTINLAZ: Down 9.81% to N2.39 from N2.65

TRANSCORP: Down 9.70% to N32.60 from N36.10

Driving the numbers

The NGX Industrial Index climbed sharply from 10,258.94 points on October 21 to 11,834.55 points on October 27. A central catalyst was Dangote Cement Plc, which holds a market valuation of N22.64 trillion and surged 9.80% in a single trading session to close at N1,341.90 per share.

Capital growth was further bolstered by notable gains in other sector leaders, including UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (+10.00% to N19.25), Honeywell Flour Mill Plc (+9.67% to N21.55), and NAHCO Plc (+8.00% to N151.20).

In terms of market liquidity and transaction activity, overall volume was concentrated in First HoldCo Plc on the Premium Board. Out of the market’s total turnover of 5.23 billion shares, First HoldCo accounted for 4.87 billion shares traded across 1,785 deals.

This massive volume helped push the NGX Premium Index from 30,330.55 points up to 33,313.06 points over the five-day period.

Broader investor demand was also evident in key benchmark indices, with the NGX Meri Value Index advancing to 23,634.73 points and the NGX Pension Broad Index reaching 5,117.18 points, sustaining overall equity momentum.

Sectoral performance

The NGX Industrial Index led sectoral performance on October 27, 2026, climbing sharply to 11,834.55 points from 11,218.05 points on Monday and 10,258.94 points on October 21. This rally was heavily driven by Dangote Cement Plc, which surged by 9.80% to close at N1,341.90 per share.

Broader market sentiment across thematic and strategy-based indices was equally positive, with the NGX Premium Index advancing to 33,313.06 points from 32,354.36 points, while the NGX Lotus Islamic Index expanded to 23,808.49 points from 23,574.64 points.

Additionally, the NGX Consumer Goods Index registered a slight uptick to 4,014.14 points (up from 4,012.30 points), supported by a 9.67% gain in Honeywell Flour Mill Plc to close at N21.55.

In contrast, the NGX Insurance Index recorded the steepest drop among major sectors, sliding to 1,030.64 points from 1,056.47 points on Monday. The downturn in the insurance sub-sector was triggered by sharp losses in Fortis Global Insurance (-9.19% to N1.68), Sovereign Trust Insurance (-7.69% to N1.80), and Cornerstone Insurance (-5.21% to N4.55).

The NGX Oil/Gas Index also dipped slightly to 6,088.52 points from 6,089.08 points, weighed down by a 0.76% decline in Oando Plc to N32.85 despite a 4.53% rise in Japaul Gold & Ventures.

Meanwhile, the NGX Banking Index closed essentially flat at 2,574.61 points compared to Monday’s 2,574.45 points, as gains in Wema Bank Plc (+4.01% to N31.10) and Access Holdings Plc (+3.26% to N28.50) were offset by profit-taking in Fidelity Bank Plc (-4.35% to N22.00), GTCO (-1.52% to N123.20), and UBA (-1.35% to N40.25).