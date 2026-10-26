Nigerian banking stocks rally 79%, yet deep discounts persist

Top-tier banking stocks maintain a valuation profile consistent with depressed assets despite the NGX Banking Index soaring (up to 79% YTD).

Top-tier banking stocks maintain a valuation profile consistent with depressed assets despite the NGX Banking Index soaring (up to 79% YTD).

The valuation disconnect offers a compelling buying opportunity for investors seeking dividend investment quality, as the lowest prices translate to a high effective yield payout.

Key dividend-paying large-caps, particularly in the Nigerian banking space, traded at single-digit P/E levels (around 8x), providing an opportunity for selective stock-picking.

Access Holdings is officially the cheapest Tier-1 Nigerian bank based on Price-to-Book valuation.

Despite being Nigeria’s largest bank (based on total assets), reporting > 1trn in annualized earnings, it remains significantly underpriced at a >60% discount to net balance-sheet asset value.

UBA provides a natural foreign currency revenue hedge; though it posted triple-digit earnings growth YoY, its single-digit P/E in turn indicates that the market is pricing in macroeconomic FX risks instead of factoring in the benefits of the country’s broadening pan-African net interest margins.

Zenith reported net income above N1 trillion in 2025 along with a ROE (21.7%), yet consensus buy-side targets price the stock above N159+, translating to uncaptured capital upside of 25%+, alongside its high payout.

GTCO consistently reports the highest cost-to-income efficiency and best sector ROE. Though it attracts a premium over tier-1 peers (P/B near 1.3x), single-digit P/E along with a dividend yield >9% presents an unusual valuation disconnect for the market’s highest-performing bank

FBNH experienced a seismic share-price upgrade spurred by robust corporate governance and outperforming FY earnings (+81.5% YoY PAT growth in H1), but despite the rally, its fundamental valuation multiples persist well below historic cyclical peaks and below its historical normalized earnings potential.

Valuation multiples for the banking industry remain structurally lower than general market metrics despite net interest income (NII) reaching record levels following balance sheet clearings in recent cycles.

Markets tend to value Nigerian banks on the assumption that the interest margin environment has peaked and will now compress as central banks continue to reduce interest rates.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) entered easing mode following aggressive rate-hike cycles, moving toward a growth-oriented phase. Lower fixed-income yields have channeled domestic funds into high-dividend-paying stocks

FX and subsidy reforms led to initial earnings volatility (non-cash FX translation losses), with corporate balance sheets having largely cashflow adjusted for FX.

FX distortions are reducing, providing visibility for multinational firms and leading lenders to cash flows. Crude oil production increases, coupled with high levels of domestic gas production, have dramatically enhanced the revenue profile of upstream energy companies.

Risk factors to consider:

Next-generation bank capital requirements (such as the final Basel III implementation) hinder dynamic capital deployment and might cause the market to assign a lower structural price-to-earnings multiple.

If equity is issued, the number of shares outstanding will increase, which will depress EPS and ROE until the proceeds from the offering are utilized to acquire income-generating assets.

Non-interest translation gains may be affected by moves in central banks’ regulations on foreign currency positions.

The banking industry’s revenue is unlikely to increase at double rates in the midterm; total returns will disproportionately rely on dividend payouts and share repurchases rather than growth in core revenues, and the market will rank income at roughly a 5x-8x multiple rather than a 15x-25x multiple.

Investors penalize reported earnings with a valuation haircut, on the basis that high gross interest income is vulnerable to dilution driven by impairment

A slowdown in the Nigerian economy can trigger higher non-performing loans (NPL) ratios and loan-loss provisioning.

Capital Adequacy Pressure: An increase in non-performing assets would deplete the capital buffer of Nigerian banks and make the CBN increase its recapitalization directives to meet the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR).

CBN’s rules-which include denying new bank credit to big-ticket customers with bad loans-are expected to curtail lending irresponsibility, but 5 of the largest players (GTCO, Zenith, Access, UBA, FBNH) have huge loan-loss cover ratios (frequently 150% coverage of NPLs) and capital cushions, ensuring that they pay dividends.

Tier-2 & Regional Lenders: Smaller/mid-sized banks with lower (from a capital cushion perspective) and greater retail/SME composition are more exposed to default risk and at extreme price-to-book discounts (<0.4x P/B). Decelerates growth of the corporate loan book.