BREAKING: NGX market cap adds N140.55 billion to hit N165.11 trillion all-time high

Equity trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the final trading session of the week on Friday, October 30, 2026, on a peak note, with total equities market capitalisation rising to N165.114 trillion.

Equity trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the final trading session of the week on Friday, October 30, 2026, on a peak note, with total equities market capitalisation rising to N165.114 trillion.

This is the first time the market cap will cross the N165 trillion threshold, beating the N164.97 trillion record set on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Concurrently, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) reached its highest level, closing at 254,299.49 points, up from 254,083.02 points.

Total market liquidity for the Friday session saw 997,559,078 shares exchanged across 37,821 deals in the equities segment.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 254,299.49 points, up 0.09% from 254,083.02 points

Market cap: N165.114 trillion, up 0.09% from N164.97 trillion

Market value gained: N140.56 billion

Trading volume: 997,559,078 shares, up 52.50% from 654.14 million shares

Total deals: 37,821 deals, up 5.68% from 35,789 deals

Top 5 gainers

Honeywell Flour Mill Plc: Up 10.00% to N22.55 from N20.50

May & Baker Nigeria Plc: Up 10.00% to N41.80 from N38.00

Livestock Feeds Plc: Up 9.92% to N13.30 from N12.10

Eterna Plc: Up 9.90% to N42.75 from N38.90

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: Up 9.85% to N71.95 from N65.50

Top 5 losers

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: Down 10.00% to N3.60 from N4.00

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: Down 9.94% to N2.90 from N3.22

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: Down 9.91% to N1.00 from N1.11

UPDC Plc: Down 9.46% to N3.35 from N3.70

Zichis: Down 9.46% to N 16.66 from N18.40

Driving the numbers

A primary contributor was telecommunications heavyweight MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, which advanced 3.03% (+N25.00) to close at N850.00 with a market valuation of N17.85 trillion.

This upward momentum was reinforced by strong gains across key consumer goods, healthcare, and energy stocks, including Honeywell Flour Mill Plc (+10.00%), May & Baker Nigeria Plc (+10.00%), Eterna Plc (+9.90%), and PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc (+9.85%), which collectively pushed the NGX Premium Index up from 32,354.36 to 33,423.40 points and the NGX Industrial Index from 11,218.05 to 12,199.20 points across the week.

Conversely, market expansion was partially tempered by pullbacks in the banking sector, where the NGX Banking Index declined from 2,574.45 to 2,429.46 points over the five-day period due to price drops in major lenders such as First HoldCo Plc (-5.10%), Access Holdings Plc (-3.05%), United Bank for Africa Plc (-2.10%), and Zenith Bank Plc (-0.83%).

Sectoral performance

The NGX Industrial Index spearheaded sectoral expansion during the week, climbing significantly from 11,218.05 points on Monday, October 26, to close at 12,199.20 points on Friday, October 30.

This momentum was matched by robust buying interest in large-cap equities, driving the NGX Premium Index upward from 32,354.36 points to 33,423.40 points over the same five-day period.

Broader market indicators also trended upward, with the flagship NGX 30 Index rising from 9,260.09 points to 9,376.41 points, while the NGX Pension Broad Index appreciated from 5,059.96 points to 5,123.99 points by week-end.

Meanwhile, the NGX Consumer Goods Index exhibited a modest net gain over the week, moving from 4,012.30 points on Monday to peak at 4,019.16 points on Wednesday before settling at 4,014.03 points on Friday.

In contrast, the financial services and energy sectors encountered persistent downward pressure throughout the trading week.

The NGX Banking Index posted a continuous day-on-day retreat, shedding value from its week-opening level of 2,574.45 points to close at 2,429.46 points on Friday. Similarly, the NGX Insurance Index fell from 1,056.47 points on Monday to finish at 1,027.06 points on Friday, while the NGX Oil/Gas Index recorded a mild weekly drop from 6,089.08 points to 6,085.42 points.

The NGX Growth Index saw initial strength midweek, reaching 27,158.78 points on Thursday before falling back to 26,623.59 points at Friday’s close.

Across the debt market segment, fixed-income valuations remained completely static, with the NGX Sovereign Bond Index holding flat at 666.44 points across all five trading sessions.