BREAKING: Zenith Bank posts N928.8 billion pre-tax profit as impairment charges fall 70.5%

Zenith Bank Group reported pre-tax profit of N928.80 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, up 1.24% from N917.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Zenith Bank Group reported pre-tax profit of N928.80 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, up 1.24% from N917.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Third-quarter pre-tax profit stood at N290.85 billion compared to N276.6 billion in the second quarter of the year and N291.7 billion a year earlier.

Lower impairment charges supported pre-tax earnings despite declining gross earnings and trading losses. However, a higher tax charge pushed profit after tax down 11.56% to N675.83 billion.

Key Highlights

Figures below reflect consolidated results, with balance-sheet comparisons against September 2025.

Gross earnings: N2.87 trillion (Down 15.02% YoY from N3.37 trillion).

N2.87 trillion (Down 15.02% YoY from N3.37 trillion). Net interest income: N1.93 trillion (Up 0.09% YoY from N1.93 trillion).

N1.93 trillion (Up 0.09% YoY from N1.93 trillion). Net fee and commission income: N256.85 billion (Up 26.56% YoY from N202.94 billion).

N256.85 billion (Up 26.56% YoY from N202.94 billion). Pre-tax profit: N928.80 billion (Up 1.24% YoY from N917.41 billion).

N928.80 billion (Up 1.24% YoY from N917.41 billion). Profit after tax: N675.83 billion (Down 11.56% YoY from N764.20 billion).

N675.83 billion (Down 11.56% YoY from N764.20 billion). Earnings per share : N16.41 (Down 11.77% YoY from N18.60).

: N16.41 (Down 11.77% YoY from N18.60). Total assets: N34.39 trillion (Up 10.30% YoY from N31.18 trillion).

N34.39 trillion (Up 10.30% YoY from N31.18 trillion). Cash and cash equivalents: N4.38 trillion (Down 27.53% YoY from N6.04 trillion).

N4.38 trillion (Down 27.53% YoY from N6.04 trillion). Loans and advances: N11.64 trillion (Up 24.17% YoY from ₦9.37 trillion).

N11.64 trillion (Up 24.17% YoY from ₦9.37 trillion). Customer deposits: N27.11 trillion (Up 14.47% YoY from ₦23.69 trillion).

Driving the numbers

The main support for earnings was a sharp reduction in impairment charges. These fell 70.52% to N230.77 billion from N782.76 billion, a reduction of N551.99 billion. This helped absorb a reversal in trading performance, from a N277.65 billion gain to a N229.19 billion loss.

Interest income declined 4.52% to N2.62 trillion. Interest earned on customer loans increased to N1.44 trillion from N1.36 trillion, but treasury-bill income fell to N572.99 billion from N740.50 billion. Income from government and other bonds also declined.

Interest expense fell faster than interest income, dropping 15.41% to N688.73 billion. Interest expense on borrowed funds declined to N64.93 billion from N196.00 billion, helping keep net interest income broadly stable.

Fee income provided additional support as net fee and commission income rose 26.56%, with electronic-product fees increasing to N77.17 billion from N59.06 billion.

Other operating income reached N106.54 billion, supported by loan recoveries of N61.79 billion.

Nigeria remained the largest geographical revenue contributor, generating N2.33 trillion, equivalent to approximately 81.38% of consolidated gross earnings before allocating eliminations.

Nigerian revenue declined 17.59%. Rest-of-Africa revenue rose 4.56% to N360.10 billion, while European revenue fell 11.13% to N176.16 billion.

Costs continued to rise as other operating expenses increased 17.57% to N625.61 billion, including higher information technology, fuel and maintenance expenses. Personnel expenses rose 17.06% to N213.15 billion.

The tax charge increased 65.12% to N252.97 billion, explaining why after-tax profit declined despite the modest rise in pre-tax earnings.

The balance sheet expanded, with loans reaching N11.64 trillion and deposits N27.11 trillion.

Market reaction

Zenith Bank traded at N119 per share, down 0.83% at the end day Friday October 30, 2026. The stock was also down 11.2% month-to-date.