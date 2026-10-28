Nigerian extradited to US over alleged $100 million tax refund fraud

A Nigerian man, Akinade Adedeji Raheem, has been extradited from Benin to the United States to face federal charges over an alleged tax fraud scheme involving more than $100 million in fraudulent refunds.

A Nigerian man, Akinade Adedeji Raheem, has been extradited from Benin to the United States to face federal charges over an alleged tax fraud scheme involving more than $100 million in fraudulent refunds.

According to a statement issued by the US Department of Justice through the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Raheem allegedly conspired to file hundreds of fraudulent tax returns using stolen identities.

The case also involves alleged money laundering, identity theft and the movement of proceeds through prepaid debit cards and purchases of used cars.

US charges Nigerian over $100 million tax fraud

Raheem, 43, was arraigned on Monday, October 26, after his extradition from Benin, and was remanded in the custody of the US Marshals Service.

The charges relate to an alleged scheme that ran from 2018 to 2023 and involved more than 300 fraudulent tax returns.

“Akinade Adedeji Raheem, a Nigerian citizen who allegedly conspired to file fraudulent tax returns seeking over $100 million in refunds using stolen identities, was arraigned yesterday on federal fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft charges after his extradition from Benin,” the statement read in part.

The US Department of Justice said the alleged scheme involved obtaining sensitive personal information belonging to taxpayers and accountants, including names, addresses and Social Security numbers.

The information was allegedly used to create online accounts with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and request other taxpayers’ records.

The alleged refunds were directed to prepaid debit cards sent to addresses controlled by co-conspirators.

A grand jury indicted Raheem on February 24, 2026, on one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, 14 counts of access device fraud and 14 counts of aggravated identity theft.

How stolen identities funded the alleged fraud

US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said the alleged scheme involved hundreds of stolen identities and the laundering of proceeds through prepaid debit cards and used cars shipped to Nigeria and other locations.

He said the extradition demonstrated the commitment of US authorities and their international partners to pursuing such cases.

Investigators allege that Raheem and co-defendant Abayomi Quadri Eletu, who resides in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, laundered proceeds from the scheme through money orders in amounts below reporting thresholds. The money was allegedly used to purchase used cars through auction websites, with some vehicles shipped to Nigeria.

The indictment alleges that proceeds were also spent on designer clothing and other items.

Eletu was indicted in the Western District of Texas on February 17, 2026, and was later arrested in the United Kingdom.

His extradition proceedings remain pending.

If convicted, Raheem faces maximum penalties of 20 years’ imprisonment for the wire and mail fraud conspiracy, 20 years for the money laundering conspiracy and 10 years for each access device fraud count.

Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence. The case is being investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, with assistance from US and international law enforcement agencies.

Raheem arrested in Benin and extradited

The extradition followed efforts by US investigators to locate and arrest Raheem in 2026. In April, agents attempted to arrest him at his residence, but the person who answered the video doorbell identified himself as Raheem and said he was not at home.

Less than a week later, investigators learned that Raheem had booked a flight from Mexico City to Benin.

He arrived in Benin on April 15, 2026, and was arrested by local authorities pursuant to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

Benin subsequently extradited him to the United States to face the charges.

The US Attorney’s Office described the case as the second extradition from Benin to the United States in history.

The charges remain allegations, and Raheem is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

FBI arrests nine in Nigerian cybercrime probe

The case follows another cross-border law enforcement operation involving Nigeria, after the FBI announced nine arrests in the country over an alleged international cybercrime operation involving $11 million.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrests on Sunday, saying Operation Blackout led to nine arrests in Nigeria and 28 arrests across Africa.

Investigators also seized more than 350 electronic devices and identified $11 million in potentially freezable funds across multiple countries.

Patel praised Nigerian law enforcement agencies and international partners, including those in London, for their cooperation.

He warned that suspects operating overseas and targeting Americans would be pursued.

The operation involved arrests across several African countries, alongside the seizure of electronic devices and the identification of funds that investigators could potentially freeze.