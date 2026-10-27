CANAL+, MultiChoice cut DStv packages to four, slash prices across African markets

CANAL+ and MultiChoice have announced a major restructuring of DStv subscription packages across several African markets, reducing subscription tiers to four and introducing lower prices in countries including, Nigeria Ghana and Kenya.

CANAL+ and MultiChoice have announced a major restructuring of DStv subscription packages across several African markets, reducing subscription tiers to four and introducing lower prices in countries including, Nigeria Ghana and Kenya.

The new packages, scheduled to take effect on November 5, 2026, form part of the companies’ “Expect More” campaign, aimed at improving affordability and attracting subscribers amid growing competition in Africa’s pay-TV market.

Under the new structure, DStv subscribers in several markets will transition to Starter, Select, Sports and Ultimate packages, with the existing Premium offering rebranded as Ultimate.

However, Nigeria will retain Premium as its highest subscription tier, while South Africa and Botswana will maintain five packages.

MultiChoice targets subscriber growth

Speaking at the launch in Nairobi, MultiChoice Kenya CEO Nzola Miranda said the restructuring reflects a shift in the company’s strategy towards increasing subscriber numbers rather than relying on higher subscription fees.

“You either increase prices, you get more money from fewer people, or you increase the number of customers, even if they pay less,” Miranda said.

“Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment they love,” said Kemi Omotosho, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, “The strength of our platform is the combination of African entertainment, leading international content and unrivalled live sports in one place. We’ve reimagined our packages to better reflect how customers watch today, with tailored options specifically for general entertainment and sports fans.”

New DStv subscription prices across Africa

The restructuring introduces significant price reductions in selected markets, particularly Kenya and Ghana.

Ghana: The four packages will cost GH¢50, GH¢100, GH¢250 and GH¢570 monthly, following discussions between the government and MultiChoice over subscription affordability.

Kenya: Starter will cost KES750, Select KES1,500, Sports KES3,000 and Ultimate KES7,300, down from KES11,700 for the previous highest-tier package.

Uganda: Subscription prices have been set at Shs25,000, Shs60,000, Shs100,000 and Shs185,000 across the four packages.

Nigeria: DStv Starter will cost N6,000, Select N11,000, Sports N21,000 monthly, and premium N44,500 monthly

The new Sports package will provide access to every English Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, alongside WWE and UFC programming.

Ultimate subscribers will receive additional sporting content, including Formula 1, MotoGP, cricket, rugby, tennis and golf, depending on the market.

MultiChoice Battles Declining African Subscribers

The restructuring comes amid efforts by CANAL+ to revive MultiChoice’s subscriber base following years of declining subscriptions and repeated price increases across several African markets.

The latest restructuring also follows CANAL+’s $3 billion acquisition of MultiChoice, which was finalised in September 2025, giving the French media group control of the African pay-TV operator.