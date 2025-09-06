Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Sam George, has announced that MultiChoice Ghana has agreed to reduce its subscription prices following intense regulatory pressure.

The breakthrough was confirmed at a press conference on Friday, September 5, after weeks of negotiations between the government and the pay-TV operator.

According to George, the agreement came after MultiChoice finally submitted the comprehensive pricing data the government had long requested. The data included a breakdown of bouquet prices, tax components, and pricing comparisons with at least six other African countries.

This information, he explained, was crucial to support fair and evidence-based discussions on possible subscription fee cuts.

Backstory

In early August 2025, the Ghanaian government issued a firm ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana, ordering the company to cut DStv subscription prices by 30% before August 7 or face suspension of its broadcasting license. The directive also carried a daily fine of GHC 10,000 for non-compliance.

The directive followed concerns that prices in Ghana were disproportionately high compared to other African markets, despite the strong performance of the local currency.

The government argued that MultiChoice’s 15% price hike in April was unjustified given that the cedi had strengthened significantly this year.

MultiChoice offered to freeze current subscription rates and suspend repatriation of earnings to its headquarters, but the minister rejected the proposal, insisting on a price adjustment to reflect fair regional pricing and currency appreciation.

The cedi has appreciated by 40% against the U.S. dollar in 2025, making it one of the world’s strongest currencies.

George pointed out that Ghanaians pay $83 for the premium bouquet compared to $29 in Nigeria, but MultiChoice rejected the directive, saying the cut was not feasible and that it already keeps prices low without compromising service despite tough economic conditions.

A committee was set up to determine reductions

The Minister disclosed that the submission of this information paved the way for the formation of a pricing review committee. The committee has been tasked with determining the new pricing structure, with a September 21 deadline set for finalising the reduction plan.

“We’ve taken the decision to immediately establish a stakeholder committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation. The regulator, the NCA, MultiChoice Ghana and MultiChoice Africa. I will personally chair the committee,” George said.

MultiChoice asked for more time to decide on the level of subscription cuts, but the Minister insisted the process must be concluded quickly

“MultiChoice has requested a 30-day window for the committee to arrive at what percentage of reduction will be achieved. So let’s be clear, they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction. Now they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe, as Minister, that we do not need 30 days. 14 days is enough for us to reach this decision, inclusive of weekends,” he told journalists.

The minister also confirmed that penalties tied to the earlier directive will be enforced. George disclosed that fines have already accumulated to about GHC 150,000 over the past 24 days and said they would be collected in full.