Lagos gives residents until December 31 to obtain mandatory health insurance

The Lagos State Government has given residents until December 31, 2026, to obtain health insurance ahead of mandatory enforcement beginning on January 1, 2027.

The Lagos State Government has given residents until December 31, 2026, to obtain health insurance ahead of mandatory enforcement beginning on January 1, 2027.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the deadline in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday.

The policy, introduced under Executive Order EO/BOS/01 of 2024, requires residents, employers and workers to obtain coverage as the state seeks to widen access to healthcare and reduce the financial burden of medical bills on households.

Lagos sets December deadline for health insurance

Sanwo-Olu announced the enforcement timeline while unveiling the Lagos Private Health Plans (LPHP), a new initiative aimed at extending coverage to salaried workers and corporate organisations.

The plans will complement Ilera Eko, the state’s existing scheme for vulnerable residents and people working in the informal sector.

According to the statement, the governor said the policy was designed to ensure residents could access quality healthcare without suffering financial hardship.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday flagged off the enforcement of mandatory health insurance in Lagos State under Executive Order EO/BOS/01 of 2024,” the statement read.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu gave every resident until 31 December 2026 to obtain insurance cover, with enforcement commencing on 1 January 2027,” it added.

The executive order assigns responsibilities to individuals, employers and the government. Sanwo-Olu said businesses must regard workers’ healthcare as a necessary cost of doing business, alongside pensions and other employment obligations.

He also directed healthcare providers to stabilise patients requiring emergency treatment before addressing payment or insurance issues, stressing that financial constraints must not prevent patients from receiving emergency care.

According to the statement, 21 health maintenance organisations had endorsed participation in the new private health plans, which are expected to strengthen cooperation between the state government and private healthcare operators.

Lagos increases health equity fund to N3 billion

The Lagos State Government has increased its Health Equity Fund from N1 billion to N3 billion to extend insurance coverage to more than 500,000 vulnerable residents who cannot afford the required premiums.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr Adebayo Adedewe, said the agency would continue expanding enrolment and intensifying public awareness to bring more residents into the scheme.

LASHMA plans to use radio campaigns, billboards and digital advocacy to promote enrolment.

The agency will work with traditional rulers, market associations, transport unions and other grassroots organisations to reach residents.

The new private plans will target salaried workers and corporate organisations, while Ilera Eko continues to serve vulnerable residents and people in the informal sector.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said advances in medical technology, including artificial intelligence, robotics and modern diagnostic equipment, had increased the cost of healthcare delivery.

He argued that an inclusive insurance system was necessary to protect households from rising medical expenses, noting that out-of-pocket payments placed financial pressure on both families and healthcare facilities.

Lagos records 2.76 million insurance enrollees

The new deadline follows an earlier plan by the state government to begin full enforcement of mandatory health insurance by the third quarter of 2025. The policy is based on an executive order signed by Sanwo-Olu in July 2024.

Data from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) show that Lagos recorded 2.76 million health insurance enrollees in 2025, ranking second nationally behind Delta State.

The Lagos State Social Health Insurance programme accounted for 1.10 million enrollees.

The federal formal sector recorded 256,525 enrollees in Lagos.

Private health maintenance organisations covered 1.18 million residents, the highest figure recorded by any state in Nigeria.

The 1.18 million figure represents more than half of the 2.17 million enrollees recorded nationwide under private HMOs, underscoring the scale of Lagos’ private health insurance market.