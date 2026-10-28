FirstBank Partners Google Pay, Expanding Digital Payment Options for Cardholders

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and the leading financial inclusion service provider, has announced the integration of Google Pay for eligible cardholders, enabling access to the global digital wallet platform. This milestone reinforces the Bank’s commitment to delivering secure, convenient, and innovative payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s digitally connected customers. […]

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and the leading financial inclusion service provider, has announced the integration of Google Pay for eligible cardholders, enabling access to the global digital wallet platform. This milestone reinforces the Bank’s commitment to delivering secure, convenient, and innovative payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s digitally connected customers.

The integration allows eligible FirstBank cardholders to add their cards to Google Pay and make seamless, contactless payments using compatible devices at supported payment terminals worldwide. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of faster checkout experiences while benefiting from the robust security features built into Google Pay.

As consumer adoption of digital payment technologies continues to grow, FirstBank remains at the forefront of innovation by providing solutions that simplify everyday banking and empower customers with greater flexibility in how they transact locally and internationally.

Speaking on the development, Abednego Ugwueke, Group Head, e-Business and Retail Products, FirstBank, said: “At FirstBank, we are constantly evolving our digital capabilities to deliver banking experiences that are simple, secure and aligned with the lifestyle of our customers. The integration of Google Pay is another significant step in our digital transformation journey, providing eligible cardholders with a seamless and globally accepted payment solution that enables them to make purchases with confidence wherever Google Pay is accepted. As Nigeria’s leading financial institution, we remain committed to bringing world-class innovations to our customers, connecting them to the best global payment technologies while ensuring the security, convenience and reliability they have come to expect from FirstBank.”

The launch of Google Pay complements FirstBank’s robust suite of digital banking channels and payment solutions, including LIT App, FirstMobile, FirstOnline, FirstDirect, and its wide range of payment cards. It also underscores the Bank’s continued investment in technology-driven solutions designed to enhance customer experience and drive financial inclusion.

By enabling Google Pay for eligible cardholders, FirstBank further strengthens its position as a leader in digital banking innovation, providing customers with more ways to make secure, convenient and contactless payments while supporting the transition to a digitally empowered economy.