SanlamAllianz, Ckrowd TourStack Launch Three-City Campus Tour Advancing Insurance Education and Entertainment Technology

SanlamAllianz Nigeria, in partnership with Ckrowd TourStack, is set to take insurance education to university communities through the SanlamAllianz Campus Takeover with Nigerian singer AYO Maff and Friends.

The three-city initiative will combine live music, insurance education and event technology, bringing conversations about financial protection to young Nigerians while highlighting the infrastructure needed to scale Africa’s live entertainment industry.

Funded by SanlamAllianz Nigeria and powered by Ckrowd TourStack, the campaign will visit Ile-Ife, Ibadan and Abeokuta in November 2026.

It aims to make insurance more relevant to younger audiences while demonstrating how technology and data can support a more organised, measurable and investment-ready entertainment industry.

Taking Insurance to the Next Generation

For many young Nigerians, insurance can feel distant from their everyday priorities. The Campus Takeover aims to bridge that gap by introducing financial protection within a familiar cultural setting, encouraging conversations about protecting health, personal belongings, income and future ambitions.

Tunde Mimiko, Chief Executive Officer of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Nigeria, said:

“At SanlamAllianz, we believe insurance should be understood and embraced by everyone, especially young people whose ambitions and futures deserve protection.

Through the Campus Takeover, we are meeting them in an environment they connect with, with the aim of making insurance more relevant to their everyday lives and helping them make informed decisions about their future.

Chris Ekwonwa, Group Head, Strategy, Marketing and Customer Relations at SanlamAllianz Nigeria, added:

“By bringing insurance awareness into campus culture, we can create more accessible conversations with young Nigerians, build familiarity with financial protection and encourage a new generation to take a more informed approach to managing risk.”

Building the Infrastructure Behind Live Entertainment

Beyond the performances, the initiative highlights the systems required to make live entertainment more commercially sustainable.

Ticketing, payments, audience intelligence and event coordination can help organisers improve operations, understand audiences and create stronger opportunities for financing and investment.

Ckrowd TourStack is working to strengthen this infrastructure by connecting entertainment businesses with the data and intelligence that financial institutions, insurers, sponsors and investors need to assess opportunities and support growth.

Olukayode Adebayo, CEO of Ckrowd TourStack, said: “Building a sustainable live entertainment industry across Africa requires more than great performances. It requires the data, intelligence and infrastructure that enable businesses to grow and attract investment.

At Ckrowd TourStack, we are working with institutions, banks, insurers, sponsors, investors and governments to provide the insights they need to scale and finance live entertainment.

We are proud to be doing the hard work behind the scenes to unlock the industry’s economic and social impact, creating value for businesses, communities and people across Africa.”

The partnership demonstrates how collaboration between entertainment technology providers and established institutions can create value beyond individual events, connecting cultural activity with the infrastructure needed for long-term commercial development.

Bringing the Experience to Campus

With AYO Maff and Friends headlining the tour, students will experience live performances alongside insurance awareness activities.

The programme will also feature the SanlamAllianz Talent Hunt, giving emerging performers the opportunity to compete for ₦500,000 and other prizes.

Tour Dates and Venues

The SanlamAllianz Campus Takeover with AYO Maff and Friends will visit three locations in November 2026:

Ile-Ife: Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Amphitheatre, November 14.

Ibadan: Lekan Salami Stadium, November 21.

Abeokuta: Muslim High School, FUNAAB Road, November 28.

Early-bird tickets are expected to be available.

Interested attendees can contact Ckrowd via WhatsApp on +234 901 544 3122 for enquiries.

Organisations interested in sponsorship, vendor participation or Ckrowd TourStack’s services can visit Ckrowdgl.com.