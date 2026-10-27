Passport Legacy Hosts Evening Cocktail with Grenada IMA CEO to Explore Investment Migration and Generational Legacy

Passport Legacy, a Swiss-owned investment migration and advisory firm, hosted an evening cocktail in Lagos on October 20, bringing together clients, investors and partners for conversations around second citizenship, international mobility and investment opportunities, with special guest Mr. Thomas Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Grenada’s Investment Migration Agency (IMA).

The event provided an opportunity for guests to engage directly with Grenada’s investment migration leadership and gain insights into the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, its international mobility benefits and the investment opportunities available to prospective applicants. The evening also created a platform for clients, partners and the Passport Legacy team to connect and explore the wider role of investment migration in long-term family and wealth planning.

In her opening address, Ms. Weyinmi Oritsejafor, Managing Director of Passport Legacy Nigeria, highlighted the firm’s wider advisory offering beyond citizenship and passport acquisition. She explained that Passport Legacy operates under PL Group, which also encompasses real estate, government advisory and private client services, supporting clients with a range of international investment and lifestyle needs.

“We are not simply a passport company; we do so much more than passports. Investment migration is just one facet of the services we provide,” Oritsejafor said, emphasising the firm’s commitment to providing solutions that extend beyond the initial citizenship process. She noted that many clients continue to work with the firm after completing their citizenship programmes, seeking assistance with other personal, investment and international advisory needs.

Oritsejafor also highlighted the group’s real estate presence across Cyprus, Greece, Thailand, Bali and Dubai, alongside its government advisory work with Argentina and São Tomé and Príncipe. As Managing Director, she oversees Passport Legacy’s Nigerian operations across its Lagos and Abuja offices, supported by a team focused on client advisory and application processing.

The evening’s special guest, Mr. Thomas Anthony, CEO of Grenada’s Investment Migration Agency, delivered an address outlining Grenada’s position as an investment and citizenship destination. He discussed the country’s economic landscape, international market access, investment opportunities and the benefits of its Citizenship by Investment programme for individuals and families considering greater global mobility.

Anthony highlighted Grenada’s access to international markets through regional economic arrangements, including the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and discussed the opportunities available to investors considering business activity in the country. He also explained the potential relevance of Grenadian citizenship to individuals exploring the United States’ E-2 Treaty Investor visa route, which is available to eligible Grenadian nationals who meet the applicable investment and business requirements.

Addressing the programme’s processing timeline, Mr Anthony stated that decisions on clean applications could be made within approximately six to eight months of submission, depending on the circumstances of each application. He also discussed the real estate investment route, noting that investment performance and completion timelines should be considered alongside the broader benefits of the programme.

A key point of discussion was the distinction between the duration of an investment and the permanence of citizenship. Responding to questions from guests about exiting a real estate investment after the prescribed holding period, Mr Anthony explained that the subsequent disposal of an eligible investment does not, in itself, terminate citizenship once it has been lawfully granted, subject to the applicable laws and programme requirements.

He further highlighted the intergenerational implications of citizenship, explaining that Grenadian citizenship may be passed to eligible subsequent generations in accordance with the country’s citizenship laws and registration requirements. This, he noted, makes citizenship planning a consideration that can extend beyond the immediate applicant to future family generations.

The interactive session allowed guests to gain clarification on investment requirements, potential returns, citizenship rights and the practical considerations involved in choosing an investment migration programme. The discussions reinforced the importance of understanding both the immediate benefits and long-term responsibilities associated with international citizenship and investment decisions.

The formal program concluded with a networking session, allowing guests to engage with Mr Anthony, the Passport Legacy team and fellow attendees. The gathering emphasised the firm’s commitment to building lasting client relationships and creating opportunities for informed conversations between investors, advisers and program representatives.

Through engagements such as the cocktail evening, Passport Legacy continues to position investment migration within a broader conversation about international opportunities, private client advisory and legacy planning, helping individuals and families consider solutions aligned with their long-term ambitions.

About Passport Legacy

Passport Legacy is a Swiss-owned investment migration advisory firm operating under PL Group. Beyond citizenship and residency advisory, the group offers services in real estate, government advisory and private client services. Passport Legacy Nigeria operates from offices in Lagos and Abuja, supporting clients as they navigate international mobility and investment opportunities.