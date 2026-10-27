UBA Breaks New Ground with Google Pay for Visa, Mastercard Users

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has set new standards in digital banking by being the first to enable Google Pay for eligible Visa and Mastercard users, reinforcing its commitment towards delivering innovative, secure and convenient payment solutions. With this development, eligible customers can now make fast and convenient digital payments using […]

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has set new standards in digital banking by being the first to enable Google Pay for eligible Visa and Mastercard users, reinforcing its commitment towards delivering innovative, secure and convenient payment solutions.

With this development, eligible customers can now make fast and convenient digital payments using compatible devices, further enhancing their banking experience and expanding access to modern payment technologies.

Google Pay, which launches in Nigeria on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, is a digital payment service that allows eligible users to make contactless payments at supported payment terminals using compatible devices.

The service gives customers greater flexibility, allowing them to pay for in-store purchases with their compatible phones without carrying physical cards, and enables both local and international transactions

UBA’s Directorate Head, Cards, Orry Seem, highlighted the importance of making everyday banking and payments simpler for customers.

“Our customers live busy lives, and the way they pay should make those lives easier. For many of them, the phone is the first thing they reach for, so it makes sense for it to become their wallet too,” she said.

She added, “Being the first bank in the country to be enabled on Google Pay reflects our commitment to enabling customers to transact locally and internationally, wherever Google Pay is accepted. At UBA, putting the customer first means bringing the best of global innovation home.”

The introduction of Google Pay complements the Bank’s existing digital banking services, including its payment cards, mobile banking app, internet banking platform and LEO, its AI-powered virtual banking assistant, with more innovations on the way as UBA continues to expand its digital offering for customers.

UBA’s Group Head, Brands, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the move reflects the Bank’s broader ambition to lead the adoption of innovative digital payment solutions and deliver greater value to customers.

“Digital payment in Nigeria is growing fast, and customers expect more ways to pay. Making Google Pay available to our Visa and Mastercard cardholders gives them a simple, fast option for everyday purchases, backed by the security of their UBA cards,” Ladipo said.

She noted that embracing global payment platforms early gives customers more choice while strengthening UBA’s position as a leader in digital banking across its markets.

“We will continue to work with global technology and payment partners so that UBA customers are the first to enjoy new ways to bank and pay,” she added.

UBA’s Google Pay integration further demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to delivering accessible, secure and convenient banking experiences through technology.

United Bank for Africa is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions and one of the largest employers in the continent’s financial sector, with approximately 25,000 employees and over 45 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, advancing financial inclusion and leveraging technology to deliver innovative financial solutions