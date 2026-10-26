Flutterwave Appoints Guo Songmei as Regional VP of Sales and Partnerships, Greater China and Asia to Expand Its Asia–Africa Trade

Songmei brings more than two decades of corporate and institutional banking leadership to scale Flutterwave’s enterprise payment rails and commercial partnerships across Greater China and Asia Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has today announced the appointment of Guo Songmei as Regional Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Greater China and Asia. Based across Shenzhen, […]

Songmei brings more than two decades of corporate and institutional banking leadership to scale Flutterwave’s enterprise payment rails and commercial partnerships across Greater China and Asia

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has today announced the appointment of Guo Songmei as Regional Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Greater China and Asia. Based across Shenzhen, China, and Hong Kong, Songmei will lead commercial expansion across Greater China and Asia, with a mandate to build China-facing payment partnerships and enterprise corridors connecting the region and Africa.

As Flutterwave marks its 10th anniversary, this appointment establishes dedicated commercial leadership on the ground to scale the high-growth Asia–Africa trade corridor, expanding the company’s enterprise footprint and connecting Asian commerce to regulated financial infrastructure across Africa.

Songmei brings more than 20 years of cross-border corporate and commercial banking leadership spanning Africa, Greater China, and Asia. Her career is defined by building China-facing franchises from the ground up and converting outbound enterprise demand into sustained revenue growth. Before joining Flutterwave, Songmei served as Executive Director for Greater China Sales and Business Development at an IT SaaS and payment orchestration firm in Malaysia, where she led regional market entry, onboarded enterprise merchants, and established distribution partnerships with licensed non-bank acquirers.

Her African banking career includes founding and scaling the China Business franchises at Stanbic IBTC and Access Bank in Nigeria, delivering close to US$1 billion in cumulative cross-border transactions and structuring landmark supply chain and infrastructure financing, as well as directing Chinese corporate relationship management across West Africa for Standard Chartered Bank in Ghana. Across Greater China and Asia, she held senior corporate banking roles at HSBC in China and OCBC Bank in Malaysia and Singapore, managing structured value-chain financing with an incredible credit and asset quality record.

Flutterwave Founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola commented, “As Flutterwave enters its next decade of growth, we are scaling the critical corridors that connect global trade directly into African markets. The Asia–Africa trade corridor is one of the fastest-growing commercial routes in the world, and expanding our enterprise footprint on this corridor is central to our plan to power high-volume, cross-border commerce. With Songmei’s exceptional track record of building China-Africa corporate banking desks and her deep institutional relationships across both regions, she brings the operational depth required to lead our regional expansion.”

The appointment comes during significant commercial momentum across the corridor. Flutterwave reported a surge in transactions across East Asia, with nearly US$1 billion processed in the first half of 2025 alone by companies in the region serving customers in Africa. In her new role, Songmei will focus on expanding Flutterwave’s enterprise rails, spanning multi-currency accounts, local payout networks, and compliant settlement solutions across over 30 African markets, to eliminate FX volatility and settlement delays for Asian enterprises.

Welcoming the appointment, Guo Songmei, Regional Vice President of Sales and Partnership for Greater China and Asia at Flutterwave, said, “The Asia–Africa corridor is one of the fastest-growing commercial corridors in the world, yet businesses on both sides continue to face complex settlement and multi-currency bottlenecks. Asian enterprises expanding into African markets require dependable, licensed infrastructure that solves local currency friction and delivers foreign exchange predictability. Flutterwave has built a definitive financial operating system for that purpose. I look forward to working with our global teams and institutional partners to eliminate payment friction and unlock scalable cross-border trade through our enterprise rails.”

This appointment reinforces Flutterwave’s sustained investment in executive leadership and operational governance, building upon the recent appointment of Morounke Olufemi as Global Chief Financial Officer. As Flutterwave continues evolving into a comprehensive financial operating system powering high-volume global trade corridors through fiat and digital settlement, its commitment to regulatory alignment and sustainable enterprise growth remains paramount.