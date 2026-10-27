Brandcom Awards 2026: Indigo Shines with 4 Awards, Emerges PR Agency of the Year

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading integrated marketing communication consultancy firms, has emerged as Public Relations Agency of the Year at the 2026 Brandcom Awards held on Saturday, October 24, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.The agency was also crowned for its work in corporate communication and brand public relations, emerging as the Most Outstanding […]

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading integrated marketing communication consultancy firms, has emerged as Public Relations Agency of the Year at the 2026 Brandcom Awards held on Saturday, October 24, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The agency was also crowned for its work in corporate communication and brand public relations, emerging as the Most Outstanding Agency in Corporate Communication and Most Outstanding Agency in Brand PR; the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Abimbola, was named PR Personality of the Year.

Speaking on the recognition, Abimbola described the awards as a reflection of the collective efforts of the agency’s team in developing and executing communication strategies that strengthen brands, build stakeholder relationships and support business objectives.

He explained that the recognition is a morale booster for the agency, helping it continue raising industry standards through innovation, creativity, and a deeper understanding of clients’ business needs.

“We are honoured to receive these recognitions, which reflect our commitment to delivering strategic, impactful and results-driven communication for our clients. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients and partners, and our belief in the power of meaningful communication to build brands, strengthen reputations and create lasting value,” he said.

The latest recognition adds to Integrated Indigo’s recent achievements, including the Leadership Award in PR (Corporate) and Outstanding PR Personality of the Decade for Abimbola at the 2026 EDGE Awards, the PR Campaign of the Year (Corporate) award for its “From Lafarge to HBM: A New Chapter” campaign for HBM Nigeria Plc, and PR Agency of the Year at the National Spokespersons Awards in August 2026.

These recognitions reflect Integrated Indigo’s work across public relations, corporate communication, brand strategy and reputation management. The agency continues to focus on developing communication solutions that help organisations strengthen their reputations, engage stakeholders and deliver measurable value.