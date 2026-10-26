Japan commits $10.4 million to expand innovation hubs across Nigeria

The government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has committed $10.4 million to support to support the expansion of innovation hubs across Nigeria. The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, disclosed this during the foundation laying ceremony of the Renewed Hope Startup Hub in Abuja. […]

The government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has committed $10.4 million to support to support the expansion of innovation hubs across Nigeria.

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, disclosed this during the foundation laying ceremony of the Renewed Hope Startup Hub in Abuja.

According to Abdullahi, JICA was also working with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to establish a $50 million seed-funding facility for startups, to help strengthen entrepreneurship, create jobs in the digital economy and expand opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Japan targets startup financing, infrastructure

Speaking at the event, Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Hideo Suzuki, said Japan’s support for Nigeria’s startup ecosystem rests on three pillars: strengthening policies and institutions, supporting early stage investment, and providing infrastructure through the Renewed Hope Startup Hub.

“This hub will provide entrepreneurs with the state-of-the-art facilities and equipment needed to transform raw ideas into viable businesses. It will serve as a sanctuary for innovation, a dynamic space equipped with digital fabrication tools, and collaborative areas where entrepreneurs can turn their dreams into reality, connect with global partners, and drive Nigeria’s economic diversification,’’ he said.

Suzuki added that Japan’s approach to supporting startups focuses on nurturing businesses over the long term rather than pursuing quick financial exits.

The partnership reflects efforts by both countries to deepen cooperation in technology, innovation and human capital development, building on more than six decades of diplomatic relations.

NITDA reports 995 startups supported

Abdullahi also said initiatives through NITDA’s Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) have supported more than 995 startups and created 7,596 jobs.

He said 300 companies had received training through a digital export acceleration programme over the past three years.

The NITDA chief further highlighted the expansion of the iHatch programme, jointly developed by NITDA and JICA through ONDI in 2023.

According to him, the programme trained 333 startups across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory between 2025 and early 2026, alongside 74 innovation hub managers.

He also cited the We Elevate and IgniteHatch initiatives, which target women entrepreneurs. Through the programmes, 224 women owned enterprises had received training, while 12 founders were sponsored to Japan. One beneficiary also secured a grant worth $500,000.

The figures highlight the range of startup support initiatives being implemented through the NITDA and JICA partnership, covering incubation, business development, digital exports and access to international opportunities.

NITDA targets two innovation hubs in every state

Abdullahi said NITDA was working to ensure that every state in Nigeria has at least two functioning innovation hubs where young entrepreneurs can access incubation programmes and develop their ideas into market-ready products and services.

He said the objective was to widen access to entrepreneurial support beyond major technology centres and enable more young Nigerians to participate in the digital economy.

The Renewed Hope Startup Hub is expected to serve as a national centre for incubation, hardware prototyping, research and international business collaboration.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who laid the foundation stone for the facility, urged NITDA to ensure that young people could access its services regardless of their location or background.

She said the hub should provide practical opportunities for innovators to develop prototypes, establish businesses and take their products into international markets.

“You can arrive here with a sketch and leave with a working prototype that takes you into the global market space,” she said.

Tinubu also called on stakeholders to ensure that the facility delivers tangible opportunities for young entrepreneurs rather than becoming merely a physical structure.

What you should know

The Renewed Hope Startup Hub is made possible by grants from the Japanese government through JICA.

In April last year, NITDA had announced that NITDA) said it had secured a JPY 1.6 billion (USD 12.1 million) grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), for the development of an ambitious startup hub in Abuja.

According to NITDA, the formal signing ceremony for the grant took place at the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in Abuja and marked a significant milestone in Japan–Nigeria bilateral relations

With an emphasis on job creation, private sector investment, and inclusive economic growth, the initiative is poised to become a catalyst for nurturing the next generation of tech entrepreneurs.