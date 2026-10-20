Think You Are Investing Right? Watch Out for These 5 Mistakes – First Asset Management

Most Nigerians do not lose money through one dramatic investment disaster. They lose it quietly through small decisions repeated over time. Your salary lands at the end of the month. You settle the bills, send something home, set aside what you can for emergencies, and the balance sits quietly in your savings account. You tell […]

Most Nigerians do not lose money through one dramatic investment disaster. They lose it quietly through small decisions repeated over time. Your salary lands at the end of the month. You settle the bills, send something home, set aside what you can for emergencies, and the balance sits quietly in your savings account. You tell yourself you will make some serious investment once the amount looks respectable enough or when the golden opportunity comes.

Two years have passed, the balance of your savings has grown, the rent has grown faster, and school fees have grown faster still.

The good news is that these mistakes are largely avoidable.

Here are five of the most common investment mistakes Nigerians make and what to do differently.

Mistake 1: Confusing Saving with Investing

Saving and investing feel like the same activity. They are not.

Saving protects the amount of money you have. Investing protects what that money can buy. In an economy where inflation has run in double digits for years, the difference is not academic. A savings account paying a low single-digit rate while prices climb much faster is not keeping your money safe. It is quietly reducing what your money is worth, one month at a time.

This is the cost of a negative real return, and it is the most expensive mistake on this list precisely because it never feels like a mistake. Your balance never goes down. Your purchasing power does.

You still need cash you can reach quickly, and that money belongs somewhere stable. The First Asset Money Market Fund invests in short-term instruments such as Treasury Bills, commercial papers, and bank placements, offering liquidity and relative stability for emergency funds and near-term goals. The point is not to abandon safety. It is to stop treating idle cash as a long-term plan.

Mistake 2: Chasing the trends of Returns That Are Too Good to Be True

Every few years, a new platform promises Nigerians extraordinary, guaranteed returns. The marketing is confident. Testimonials circulate on WhatsApp. Early participants are paid, and their stories pull in everyone else. Then it collapses, and thousands of families lose savings they spent years building.

The pattern rarely changes, and neither do the warning signs. Returns are promised as fixed and high regardless of what markets are doing. Rewards depend on recruiting other people. There is a sense of urgency and pressure to commit quickly. And critically, nobody can explain in plain terms where the return comes from.

That last point matters most. In a genuine investment, the return is generated by something real: interest on a loan, a share of company profits, rent from a property. If no one can tell you what produces the return, the uncomfortable answer is usually that new investors are producing it, and the scheme survives only while new money keeps arriving.

Protecting yourself, however, is simpler than any enforcement action. Before you commit a single naira, confirm that the product and the firm offering it are registered with the SEC. A regulated fund will never object to that question.

Mistake 3: Putting Everything in One Place

Ask many Nigerians where their investments sit and the most popular answer is a single asset. All of it in land, or in one company’s shares or in Naira, or all of it hurriedly converted to Dollars after a devaluation has already happened.

The trap is that concentration works beautifully until it does not. Land may appreciate, but you cannot sell half a plot to cover a medical emergency, and a sale can take months in a slow market. A single stock can be excellent and still fall for reasons that have nothing to do with you. A single currency exposes everything you own to one set of risks.

Diversification is not about lowering your ambition. It is about making sure no single outcome can undo you. A diversified portfolio spreads money across assets that do not all move together, so that weakness in one area is cushioned by strength in another.

The First Asset Balanced Fund does this within one product, combining equities, bonds, and money market instruments in a single portfolio. Investors seeking currency diversification often add the First Asset Dollar Fund and First Asset Specialized Dollar Fund for exposure to foreign-currency-denominated assets, or the First Asset Blended Dollar Fund for access to global equity markets. For investors whose decisions are also guided by faith, the First Asset Halal Fund offers a diversified option aligned with Islamic investment principles.

Mistake 4: Investing Without Considering When the Money Will Be Needed

This mistake runs in both directions, and both are costly.

School fees due in eight months should not sit in an equity fund. Equities reward patience, but they do not cooperate with deadlines. If the market is down in the month, you need the money, you are forced to sell at the worst possible time, converting a temporary decline into a permanent loss.

Retirement savings that will not be touched for twenty years should not sit permanently in a money market fund either. Stability is valuable over one year. Over two decades, that same caution can cost you a significant amount of growth you will never recover.

The question to ask is not which fund performs best. It is when do I need this money. Short-term money belongs in liquid, low-volatility instruments. Money with a medium-term horizon and a need for regular income may suit the First Asset Bond Fund, which invests primarily in government and corporate bonds. Long-term money aimed at building wealth can afford the volatility that comes with the First Asset Smart-Beta Fund, because it has the one thing volatility requires: time.

Mistake 5: No clear investment goal

Money without a job attached to it tends to drift. Many Nigerians go into investments without having a clear objective they aim to achieve.

Before you start investing, it’s vital to have a clear goal in mind. For many Nigerians, it’s financial security in retirement. For others, it’s a university fund for their kids. And for some, it’s simply a lump sum that they can use to create more opportunities for themselves and their families as life progresses.

Investing because everyone else is investing, or because a fund posted a good number last year, means you have bought a product without deciding what it is supposed to do for you. That sounds harmless until the market moves. With no goal, you have no reference point for whether a decline matters. Every dip feels like a reason to exit, because nothing tells you how long you were meant to stay.

The Thread Running Through Most Investment Mistakes

An investment plan will help you answer key questions before any money moves and prevent you from making these common mistakes. What is this money for? When will I need it? How much fluctuation can I genuinely live with, both emotionally and financially? Once those answers exist, the right product usually becomes obvious, and the wrong ones lose their appeal. Without them, every decision becomes a reaction to whatever you heard last.

It is also worth separating how much risk you are comfortable taking from how much risk your circumstances can absorb. You may have the stomach for a volatile portfolio, but if the funds are needed next year, your situation does not have the capacity for it. Good decisions respect both.

You do not need a large sum, a perfect market, or a complete plan to begin. You need to stop leaving long-term money idle, avoid anything that cannot explain its own returns, spread your risk, match each pot of money to its purpose, and then keep going.

Where to Start

At First Asset Management, we offer a broad range of SEC-regulated investment solutions designed to match different goals, time horizons, and risk appetites. Whether you are building your first emergency fund or structuring a portfolio for the long term, our team can help you avoid the mistakes that will cost you.

Download the First Asset Management App today and take the next step in your investment journey.

For further enquiries, please contact us:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 0201 889 4444

Let us build wealth together

First Asset Management