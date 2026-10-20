Lead the Future Conference 2026 to Convene Visionary Founders, Executives and Institutional Leaders in Lagos

The Lead the Future Conference 2026, a leadership convening for visionary founders, executives and institutional leaders shaping future-ready organisations, will hold on October 23 and 24, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The conference, themed “Leading Globally Competitive and Future-Ready Organizations: People, AI, Innovation,” will provide a platform for conversations around leadership excellence, […]

The Lead the Future Conference 2026, a leadership convening for visionary founders, executives and institutional leaders shaping future-ready organisations, will hold on October 23 and 24, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference, themed “Leading Globally Competitive and Future-Ready Organizations: People, AI, Innovation,” will provide a platform for conversations around leadership excellence, strategic foresight, innovation and the capabilities organisations need to remain competitive and future-ready.

As artificial intelligence reshapes enterprise strategy, workforce expectations evolve and innovation accelerates across industries, the conference will examine how leaders can position their organisations to respond to emerging challenges, seize new opportunities and sustain long-term competitiveness.

The 2026 edition will feature business executives, technology leaders, leadership experts and public-sector figures, including Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and Chairman of the conference; Dr Tunde Lemo, OFR, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Dr Yetunde Anibaba, Senior Faculty at Lagos Business School; Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State; Niyi Adesanya, Founder of FifthGear Plus Consulting; Foluso Phillips, Chairman of Phillips Consulting; Ademola Adebise, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc; and Abideen Yusuf, General Manager, Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana.

Other confirmed speakers include Kunbi Adeoti, Chief People Experience Officer at Leadway Group; Ireayomide Oladunjoye, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Nigeria; Emmanuel Eze, Country Head of HP Nigeria; and Bright ‘UK’ Ukwenga, Convener of the Lead the Future Conference.

The two-day programme will feature keynote addresses, expert conversations, panel discussions and strategic networking engagements, with sessions examining the leadership decisions and organisational capabilities required to thrive in an increasingly complex business environment.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Bright ‘UK’ Ukwenga, Convener of the Lead the Future Conference, said:

“The future of leadership will be defined not just by how well leaders respond to change, but by how deliberately they prepare their people and organisations for it. As artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies reshape the way we work, leaders must think beyond immediate business outcomes to building institutions that are competitive, adaptable and equipped to create lasting value.

“Lead the Future Conference provides a platform for these conversations, bringing together people who are making decisions, building organisations and shaping the future of business and leadership.”

Through its programme of discussions and engagements, Lead the Future Conference 2026 will convene leaders to explore the ideas, strategies and capabilities needed to build competitive, resilient and future-ready organisations.

Registration and further information are available at www.weleadthefuture.com. For enquiries, contact 0904 491 1000 or email [email protected].