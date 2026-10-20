i-invest Wins 2026 BAFI Award for Expanding Access to Nigeria’s Capital Markets

The Capital Markets Access Innovator of the Year award recognises i-invest’s use of technology to simplify access to investment opportunities for individuals and businesses. i-invest, the digital investment platform powered by Parthian Financial Services, has been named Capital Markets Access Innovator of the Year at the 14th BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards […]

The Capital Markets Access Innovator of the Year award recognises i-invest’s use of technology to simplify access to investment opportunities for individuals and businesses.

i-invest, the digital investment platform powered by Parthian Financial Services, has been named Capital Markets Access Innovator of the Year at the 14th BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2026, recognising its contribution to making Nigeria’s capital markets more accessible through technology.

Since its launch in 2018, i-invest has evolved from a platform focused on Treasury Bills into a broader investment marketplace, connecting customers to equities, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, commercial papers, fixed-term investments, government bonds and dollar-denominated investment opportunities. By bringing these options together in one digital environment, the platform is helping simplify how individuals discover and access investments.

Its digital equities offering enables investors to access Nigerian stocks with an entry point as low as ₦100. The platform also provides features for tracking stocks, viewing market information, accessing order-book data and monitoring investment portfolios. Through i-invest Academy, customers can access educational resources designed to build their understanding of investment products and asset classes.

Commenting on the recognition, Tobi Olusoga, CEO of Parthian Technologies said:

“Innovation matters most when it solves real problems for people. Since launching i-invest, we have continued to evolve the platform beyond its original offering, creating access to a broader range of investment opportunities through technology. Being recognised at the BAFI Awards reinforces our commitment to building solutions that make participation in Nigeria’s capital markets more accessible, practical and relevant to everyday investors.”

The award underscores the role of digital platforms in reducing the barriers traditionally associated with investing. By combining access to investment opportunities with market information and investor education, i-invest continues to develop solutions that help individuals engage more easily with the formal investment market.

Since its launch, i-invest has processed more than ₦200 billion in transactions and served over 500,000 personal customers globally. Powered by Parthian, a Securities and Exchange Commission-regulated capital-market operator, the platform combines digital accessibility with institutional capital-market expertise. Through its platform, market information and educational resources, including i-invest Academy, i-invest aims to simplify access to investments and help customers make informed financial decisions.

The recognition marks an important milestone in i-invest’s growth and reinforces its commitment to making investment opportunities more accessible through technology.