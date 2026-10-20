Albert & Wand trains frontline staff from different organisations on customer service excellence

Albert & Wand Consultancy and Procurement Services Limited, a Lagos-based training and procurement firm, recently organised a workshop to train frontline staff from different organisations in customer service excellence. The firm also announced plans to hold the programme quarterly, with the next edition scheduled for January 4, 2027. The half-day workshop, held in Lagos, was […]

Albert & Wand Consultancy and Procurement Services Limited, a Lagos-based training and procurement firm, recently organised a workshop to train frontline staff from different organisations in customer service excellence.

The firm also announced plans to hold the programme quarterly, with the next edition scheduled for January 4, 2027.

The half-day workshop, held in Lagos, was designed to equip participants with practical customer service skills, professional communication techniques and workplace ownership principles to improve customer experiences and organisational performance.

During the workshop, participants were introduced to practical frameworks developed by the firm, including five customer service modules, the C.A.L.M approach to managing difficult customer situations, and O.W.N IT, a workplace ownership framework.

The company noted that the O.W.N IT framework encourages employees to observe what needs attention, take appropriate action, communicate effectively, show initiative and follow responsibilities through to completion.

Speaking on the objectives of the programme, Damola Akinlabi, facilitator and Chief Executive Officer of Albert & Wand Consultancy and Procurement Services Limited, said customer service excellence depends largely on the conduct and performance of employees at every point of contact with customers.

According to him, the programme is designed for frontline personnel from different organisations whose roles involve regular interaction with customers. These include receptionists, front desk and client service officers, sales and business development executives, as well as employees in operations, logistics and delivery.

“Customers experience an organization through its people, from the security officer who receives a visitor to the person answering an inquiry, handling a complaint, or losing a sale. Every interaction contributes to the organization’s reputation.

“Our objective with Frontline Excellence is to move beyond telling employees ‘give good customer service’. We give them simple, practical tools they can understand, practice and apply immediately in their workplace. We also want organizations to develop employees who take ownership of their responsibilities and perform to an expected standard, whether or not a manager is physically present.

“Beyond the quarterly workshops, Albert & Wand will continue to offer bespoke, in-house Frontline Excellence programmes for organisations that require training tailored to their industries, customer journeys, operational challenges and staff development priorities. The in-house option allows organisations to arrange private workshops at their premises and on dates that suit their operational schedules,” Akinlabi said.

To encourage workshop participants to apply the lessons in their respective workplaces, each delegate completed the workshop with a personal pitch, a 48-hour action plan and a 30-day habit tracker signed off by a supervisor.

Established in 2012, Albert & Wand provides bespoke learning solutions, capacity building, professional development and procurement services to public sector organisations, private companies and individuals.