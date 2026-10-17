Nollywood: Meet 7 producers making box office history in 2026

Nigeria's cinema industry is on course for another record-breaking year, with box office revenue projected to exceed N20 billion by the end of 2026, up from the N15.6 billion generated in 2025, according to industry forecasts.

Nigeria’s cinema industry is on course for another record-breaking year, with box office revenue projected to exceed N20 billion by the end of 2026, up from the N15.6 billion generated in 2025, according to industry forecasts.

The projected growth represents an increase of at least 28%, reflecting the expanding commercial value of theatrical releases, stronger local film performances and higher average ticket prices.

In the first half of 2026 alone, Nigeria’s box office generated approximately N8.8 billion, surpassing the full-year revenue recorded between 2019 and 2023. Nollywood productions also maintained a strong presence, with the ten highest-grossing local films collectively earning over N2.26 billion during the first-half reporting period.

The growth comes as Nigerian filmmakers increasingly challenge the industry’s traditional dependence on December releases, with several productions setting new records for opening weekends, cumulative earnings and genre-specific performances outside the festive season.

Behind these milestones are producers whose films have established new benchmarks for Nollywood’s theatrical market in 2026.

Nairametrics profiles the producers behind some of the industry’s biggest records between January and October 2026.

7. Blessing Uzzi — Producer, Call of My Life





Blessing Uzzi is a Nigerian filmmaker, screenwriter and producer whose romantic comedy Call of My Life emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood film released in 2026, surpassing N900 million at the box office.

Released on May 15, 2026, the film became the first Nollywood production released outside the traditional December holiday window to gross more than N600 million. It also maintained the number-one position at the box office for six consecutive weekends.

Uzzi is the founder of BluHouse Studios, a production company focused on telling authentic Nigerian stories. Her journey into filmmaking began while studying International Relations in Cyprus, where she graduated with first-class honours. She subsequently worked with AIT Abuja during her National Youth Service Corps programme before transitioning into music videos and filmmaking.

Her earlier production, Freedom Way, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and won Best Movie and Best Writing at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

6. Chris Odeh — Producer, Agbara Nla: The Return

Chris Odeh is a Nigerian film producer and founder of Sozo Films whose involvement in Agbara Nla: The Return contributed to one of Nollywood’s biggest theatrical openings in 2026.

The faith-based production generated N170.6 million in its opening tally, including previews, setting a new record for the biggest non-December Nollywood opening. Ahead of its nationwide release, the film had already earned N71.4 million from preview screenings, attracting more than 12,100 admissions.

A trained mechanical engineer, Odeh transitioned into filmmaking after beginning his television career as an associate producer on Moments with Mo, hosted by media entrepreneur Mo Abudu. He has since built nearly two decades of experience across film, television and documentary production.

He is the founder and senior producer of Sozo Films, a production company established in 2011, with credits including Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, Nneka the Pretty Serpent, Aki and Pawpaw and Netflix’s Tòkunbò.

Beyond film production, Odeh founded COAL360 Global, an initiative focused on training emerging African filmmakers. Through his filmmaking masterclasses, he has mentored more than 200 creatives. He is also the author of Before You Say Action, published in 2024.

His latest commercial success came through a collaboration with Mount Zion Film Productions and Circuits, alongside Damilola and Joshua Mike-Bamiloye, to revive the Christian classic Agbara Nla more than three decades after its original release.

5. Timini Egbuson — Producer, Love and New Notes





Timini Egbuson is a Nigerian actor and film producer whose romantic drama Love and New Notes established a new box office benchmark for Nollywood following its February 13, 2026, theatrical release.

The film recorded an opening gross of approximately N106 million, becoming the first Nollywood production to debut above N100 million outside the December holiday season. It also generated N48 million in a single day during its opening period, setting an early 2026 record.

Produced by Egbuson and Muyiwa Idowu, the film was directed by Kayode Kasum under Film Trybe. Its Valentine’s Day release strategy helped attract cinema audiences across Nigeria and Ghana.

Egbuson has built a career across television and film, becoming one of Nollywood’s recognisable leading men, particularly in romantic dramas and contemporary urban stories.

His involvement in Love and New Notes represents an extension of his career beyond acting into film production, where his screen popularity and audience appeal can support theatrical distribution.

The film’s performance also demonstrated the commercial opportunities available to Nollywood producers outside the industry’s traditionally lucrative December cinema window.

4. Laju Iren — Producer, Onobiren: A Woman’s Story





Laju Iren is a Nigerian filmmaker, author and entrepreneur whose 2026 feature Onobiren: A Woman’s Story became one of Nollywood’s notable box office successes, generating ₦138.1 million during its seven-week theatrical run.

Released in March 2026, the film was reported as the highest-grossing women-centred film and highest-grossing South-South production in Nollywood at the time. It also emerged as the highest-grossing March 2026 release and occupied the number-one position at the West African box office for two consecutive weekends.

Iren served as executive producer and screenwriter on the project, which was directed by Famous Odion Iraoya and produced through Laju Iren Films in collaboration with Africa No Filter and Creative Economy Practice.

Filmed in Warri, Delta State, and Lagos, Onobiren explores women’s experiences, identity and societal expectations, with a cast including Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor and Deyemi Okanlawon.

The film crossed N100 million within three weeks, marking a significant commercial milestone for Iren’s first theatrical outing as executive producer.

3. Iyabo Ojo — Producer, The Return of Arinzo

Iyabo Ojo is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker and entrepreneur whose 2026 production, The Return of Arinzo, recorded the biggest Easter opening at the Nigerian box office, grossing N104.8 million during its debut weekend.

Released on April 3, 2026, the action thriller also recorded the biggest opening for a Nollywood sequel at the time, according to Ojo. By June, the film had surpassed N351 million across Nigeria and West Africa, establishing itself among the year’s highest-grossing Nollywood releases.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Ojo has established herself as an actress and producer, appearing in numerous Yoruba and English-language productions. She founded Fespris Production, through which she has developed her filmmaking interests, including the original Arinzo, released in 2013.

The Return of Arinzo marked her feature directorial debut and brought together executive producers Abayomi Jeremiah of Abazee Productions and Soso Soberekon, with Layole Oyatogun serving as line producer.

The FilmOne-distributed production featured an ensemble cast drawn from Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania, including Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Akintola, Uzor Arukwe and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

2. Anita Odiakaose — Producer, Ikenga: The Last Festival





Anita Odiakaose, popularly known as Billionaire Black Boss, is a Nigerian filmmaker and producer behind Ikenga: The Last Festival, the 2026 cultural epic that became the highest-grossing Igbo-language film in Nollywood history, surpassing N100 million at the box office.

Odiakaose is the founder of Billionaire Black Boss Production. A graduate of Political Science from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, she began her Nollywood career as an actress before transitioning into production management and filmmaking.

Before Ikenga, she had produced more than 70 films, primarily for YouTube and other digital platforms, including Vanity, Beyond Games, My Entitlement and My Only Love.

The cultural epic marked her first theatrical production, representing a significant transition from digital filmmaking to mainstream cinema distribution.

Released in August 2026, Ikenga: The Last Festival was directed by Darlington Obodo Kelechi and featured veteran Nollywood actors Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Nkem Owoh.

Great Itoya subsequently joined the project as executive producer, supporting its commercial development and theatrical ambitions.

1.Nora Awolowo and Nicole Ofoegbu — Producers, Black Market

Nora Awolowo and Nicole Ofoegbu are Nigerian filmmakers and producers behind the 2026 crime thriller Black Market, which made history by achieving a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a film screening at a single location.

The production attracted an officially verified audience of 51,258 people to Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on September 26, 2026, marking a significant milestone for Nollywood and large-scale film exhibition in Africa.

Awolowo is a filmmaker, cinematographer and creative entrepreneur known for her work in visual storytelling and commercial production. She is the founder of Rixel Studios, a creative production company involved in filmmaking, photography and branded content.

Ofoegbu is a Nigerian film producer and creative professional whose work spans film development and production. Together, the duo produced Black Market under Rixel Studios in collaboration with FilmOne Studios and Switch Visuals Production.

Directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay and written by Gimsay alongside Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, the film features Lateef Adedimeji and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman in leading roles.

The production also involved Damilola Osikoya of Switch Visuals Limited as event production producer, with Omowunmi Dada, Ladun Awobokun, Susan Ganchung Pwajok and Mike Afolarin serving as executive producers.