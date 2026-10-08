Hydrogen empowers teachers and students to leverage AI responsibly through Ai4learning initiative

Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited, working with the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and its Education District III office, has concluded its inaugural AI4Learning Initiative, a practical education programme designed to help teachers and students understand and leverage Artificial Intelligence for learning, teaching and everyday life.Held on 30 September 2026 in Victoria […]

Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited, working with the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and its Education District III office, has concluded its inaugural AI4Learning Initiative, a practical education programme designed to help teachers and students understand and leverage Artificial Intelligence for learning, teaching and everyday life.

Held on 30 September 2026 in Victoria Island, Lagos, the initiative was designed specifically for secondary schools run by the Lagos State Government, reflecting Hydrogen’s commitment to supporting broader access to emerging technologies and creating opportunities for teachers and students within the public education system to build relevant AI skills.

The initiative featured dedicated learning programmes for teachers and students. The Teachers Learning Programme was hosted at Victoria Island Senior Secondary School. At the same time, the Students Learning Programme was held at Kuramo Senior College, both located at No. 1 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The learning programmes were tailored to reflect the different ways teachers and students can apply AI. Teachers explored how AI can support lesson preparation, differentiated learning, creativity, and teaching, while students explored its use for studying, critical thinking, and creativity. Both programmes placed informed and appropriate AI use at the centre, reinforcing the message that AI is a tool to assist learning and teaching, not replace human judgement.

The initiative also adopted a train-the-trainer model, equipping educators to apply AI in their own work and support their colleagues and students in using the technology effectively and with sound judgement. This creates an opportunity for the knowledge gained through the programme to extend beyond the participating teachers and into their classrooms and wider school communities.

A central message throughout the programme was that AI should serve as an assistant, rather than a replacement for human judgement. Participants explored how AI can make learning and teaching more seamless, efficient, memorable and impactful, while recognising the importance of verifying information, protecting personal data and maintaining responsibility for the work and decisions AI supports.

Speaking on the initiative, Fiyinfoluwa Olorunsola, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited, said:

“AI4Learning reflects our belief that technology creates greater impact when people have the knowledge and confidence to use it well. We want teachers and students to embrace AI, explore its possibilities and understand its limitations, while developing the judgement to use it effectively in teaching and learning. AI is here to stay, and the earlier we equip our teachers and young people to engage with it confidently, the better prepared they will be for the future. AI gives you possibilities; you provide the judgement.”

Ms. Regina Iton, Vice Principal, Victoria Island Senior Secondary School, said:

“The opportunity to expose our teachers and students to practical applications of AI is very valuable. As educators, we have a responsibility to help our students understand the technologies shaping their world, while ensuring they learn to use them responsibly and productively.”

Also speaking, Obinna Ojekwe, Head, Marketing and Communications, Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited, said:

“We are committed to leaving the communities we operate in better than we found them. Progress in Nigeria and across Africa requires meaningful partnerships between the public and private sectors. AI4Learning is one practical expression of that belief, giving teachers and students in the public school system access to useful AI skills, building confidence in its use and preparing them for an increasingly AI driven future.”

Through AI4Learning, Hydrogen aims to contribute to an education environment where teachers can teach more effectively, students can learn more confidently, and both can develop the judgement and skills needed to navigate an increasingly AI enabled world.