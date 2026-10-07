Spectranet Marks Customer Service Week, Expands Home Fiber and Launches New Website

As the global community celebrates Customer Service Week 2026, Nigeria’s leading Internet Service Provider Spectranet has reaffirmed its commitment to placing customers at the centre of its business operations as it embarks on the next chapter of its 15-year journey.In alignment with this year’s global theme, “The Extra Mile,” Spectranet is leveraging the occasion to […]

As the global community celebrates Customer Service Week 2026, Nigeria’s leading Internet Service Provider Spectranet has reaffirmed its commitment to placing customers at the centre of its business operations as it embarks on the next chapter of its 15-year journey.

In alignment with this year’s global theme, “The Extra Mile,” Spectranet is leveraging the occasion to reflect on its customer relationships and highlight key service enhancements across infrastructure, digital payments, cybersecurity, and self-service capabilities.

As part of this evolutionary leap, the company has officially launched its newly redesigned, user-friendly website at spectranet.com.ng. Engineered for seamless navigation, the new platform provides subscribers with a faster, more intuitive digital experience for account management, service exploration, and customer support.

This milestone marks the debut of a newly upgraded, evolved version of Spectranet—one that is more prompt in its responsiveness, more seamlessly connected across all touchpoints, and, above all, a network that truly cares. To guarantee this standard of excellence, Spectranet has deployed a dedicated team of highly trained and specialized staff who work day and night to ensure best-in-class service delivery across both network performance and customer care.

A central feature of this next-phase growth strategy is the accelerated rollout and optimization of its advanced Spectranet Home Fiber network. Designed to give Nigerian households the uncompromised home connectivity they deserve, Spectranet Home Fiber delivers ultra-fast speeds, zero-lag streaming, high-capacity bandwidth for smart homes, and uninterrupted performance for remote work and learning.

Commenting on the evolution of home connectivity and the brand’s new chapter, Chief Operating Officer of Spectranet, Mr. Sumit Gambhir, stated:

“True customer experience begins with delivering continuous, high-performance network reliability straight to the living room. Giving homes the connectivity they truly deserve means eliminating the frustration of buffering, drop-outs, and slow uploads. With our newly upgraded network and platforms, we are evolving into a more responsive, deeply connected partner for our customers. Whether working remotely, streaming 4K content, or managing smart devices, we are proving every day that Spectranet is a network that cares.”

Reflecting on the significance of Customer Service Week, Mr. Gambhir emphasized that exceptional service cannot be isolated to a single department, but must permeate every customer touchpoint. He noted that customer service extends beyond answering calls when issues arise to encompass everything the company does proactively to enhance the subscriber journey. Because customers experience Spectranet as a single unified brand, any friction in payment or delay in receiving support diminishes the overall experience, which is why Spectranet has actively refined every aspect of its operations.

To deliver a more seamless experience, Spectranet has implemented comprehensive upgrades across its platform and streamlined its payment channels with secure, automated options that enable effortless subscriptions and rapid renewals.

Mr. Gambhir reiterated that customer gratitude must translate into tangible added value. Operating on a philosophy of “experience it first to truly believe it,” Spectranet extends an open invitation to the public to try the newly upgraded network and discover the unprecedented value for money the brand now delivers.

With highly compelling weekly promotions such as the “Double Your Data (DYD)” offer running alongside staple benefits, including the recently introduced nine-hour free night browsing offer from 11:00 PM to 8:00 AM at no extra data cost, there has never been a better time for new and returning subscribers to experience the Spectranet difference.

Mr. Gambhir also expressed appreciation for Spectranet’s workforce, noting that customer service is ultimately delivered by people, whether on the front lines or working behind the scenes on infrastructure. He concluded by emphasizing that while Customer Service Week lasts five days, going the extra mile remains Spectranet’s daily operational standard. He expressed gratitude to every customer who has trusted Spectranet over the past 15 years and pledged that the company will continue to listen, innovate, and elevate home connectivity experiences moving forward.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider to launch 4G LTE services in Nigeria and remains a leader in broadband internet innovation. Spectranet is committed to delivering affordable, high-speed internet access across Nigeria via Spectranet Home Fiber and LTE networks for residential and corporate clients. Prospective and current customers are encouraged to explore the company’s latest offerings and service enhancements via the newly launched website at spectranet.com.ng.