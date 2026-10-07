Brila Media at 24: Building a Sports Media Ecosystem Beyond Radio

For 24 years, Brila Media has been part of the way sports fans follow the game, argue about it, celebrate it and, increasingly, experience it.Founded on October 1, 2002, by sports broadcaster and media entrepreneur Dr. Larry Izamoje, Brila started with a simple idea: create a dedicated home for sports. Twenty-four years later, that idea […]

For 24 years, Brila Media has been part of the way sports fans follow the game, argue about it, celebrate it and, increasingly, experience it.

Founded on October 1, 2002, by sports broadcaster and media entrepreneur Dr. Larry Izamoje, Brila started with a simple idea: create a dedicated home for sports. Twenty-four years later, that idea has grown into a multimedia sports platform connecting audiences in Nigeria, across Africa and globally through radio, digital media, video, social platforms, live experiences, original content, sports intelligence and community.

That growth can be seen in the numbers, with 44 million+ monthly listeners, 50 million+ audience reach across Africa, more than 1.5 million social media followers and over 1,000 brand campaigns delivered. But perhaps the clearest sign of Brila’s evolution is where and how audiences now meet the brand.

A fan can catch a story on Brila.net, listen through the Brila App, watch an interview or Football Live on Brila Media TV, join a live match watch-along, or follow the conversation across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. The experience does not stop when the broadcast ends.

As Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Debbie Izamoje Okolie puts it,

“When we say we are more than radio, it means we have expanded into digital media and other areas, but at the core of Brila is communication.”

She shared the message while reflecting on the company’s evolution in Brila Media’s 24th anniversary special video published on Brila Media TV. Brila Media TV

That “more than radio” approach has also taken Brila beyond screens and studios.

Through Events and Experiences, Brila Media has created opportunities for fans to meet, connect with the Brila Team and experience sports together. Naija Fans Fest has now had two editions, bringing fans together around football, entertainment, culture and shared experiences. It is a reflection of an audience that does not only want to consume sports; they want to be part of it.

The same thinking extends to Brila’s work with brands and sports organisations. Through Commercial Partnerships and Production, campaigns can move from radio to digital, social, video and live experiences, giving partners different ways to become part of the sports conversation.

There is also a growing intelligence behind those conversations. Brila’s Nigeria Sports Marketing Intelligence Report 2025 and FIFA 2026 World Cup Intelligence Report look beyond the scores to understand audiences, sports consumption, brand behaviour and the wider business and cultural impact of sport.

And as the sports audience changes, Brila is changing with it.

The Brila Media Gen Z Network brings younger audiences into conversations around football, lifestyle, entertainment and culture, creating space not only to watch but to participate. That wider vision also extends beyond the media itself. Through Football for Girls Africa (FGA), an initiative founded by the CEO of Brila Media, Mrs. Debbie Izamoje Okolie, young girls are introduced to the many possibilities within football, from media and leadership to management and other careers beyond playing.

These initiatives point to a bigger picture. Brila is no longer defined by one platform or one way of consuming sports. Radio remains an important part of the story, but it now sits alongside digital publishing, mobile, video, livestreams, social media, events, communities, intelligence and brand experiences.

For audiences, that means Brila can be wherever the conversation is happening.

For brands, it means access to a sports audience through more than advertising alone.

And for Brila, it means continuing to build a media company around the way people actually experience sport today.

As Brila enters its 25th year, the story is therefore not simply about reaching another anniversary. It is about what 24 years of understanding sports audiences has made possible, and what comes next.

From the radio that started it all to the growing multimedia ecosystem around it, Brila Media is still building, still connecting and still creating new ways for people to experience the game.