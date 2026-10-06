TenTrade brings traders and mentors together to build a community of shared learning in Lagos

TenTrade is bringing traders and mentors together in Lagos to build connections around a shared goal: developing the next generation of online traders. Its “One Community, One Future” gathering on November 7th will create a space for traders to learn directly from experienced professionals and exchange perspectives with their peers.

Under the theme “Building the Next Generation of Traders”, the in-person event places education and connection at the centre of TenTrade’s community-building efforts. With a capacity for approximately 250 attendees, it will bring the brand’s mentors and market professionals into direct conversation with traders seeking to deepen their understanding of the markets, with complimentary admission for all attendees.

The programme will cover trading frameworks, advanced risk management and actionable market playbooks, alongside insights into how professional traders approach market analysis. Direct access to mentors will give attendees the opportunity to raise important questions and explore the reasoning behind different approaches. These exchanges are intended to help traders connect the ideas discussed with their own learning and development.

TenTrade plans to extend the learning beyond the Lagos gathering through event recaps, speaker clips and shared insights. The aim is to keep the conversation active and give the community further opportunities to engage with the themes explored on the day.

For traders looking to deepen their market knowledge and connect with experienced mentors and peers, One Community, One Future offers a unique opportunity to learn while building lasting connections. With places limited to approximately 250 attendees, early registration is encouraged. Secure your spot today.

One Community, One Future takes place on November 7th at 10:00 AM at Watercress Hotels & Events, 48 Oritshe Street, Off Balogun Street, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos.