Spendin Targets Africa’s $280 Million eSIM Market in Push Beyond Payments

South Africa-headquartered fintech Spendin is preparing to enter the eSIM market, extending its ambitions beyond payments as it builds a broader platform spanning financial services, travel and digital connectivity. The move adds weight to the “Revolut of Africa” label that has increasingly followed Spendin across several African markets, as the company broadens its proposition beyond traditional payments […]

South Africa-headquartered fintech Spendin is preparing to enter the eSIM market, extending its ambitions beyond payments as it builds a broader platform spanning financial services, travel and digital connectivity.

The move adds weight to the “Revolut of Africa” label that has increasingly followed Spendin across several African markets, as the company broadens its proposition beyond traditional payments into a more integrated financial and travel ecosystem.

Spendin is building toward a model where users can manage money, make cross-border payments, access cards, exchange currencies and, increasingly, stay connected while travelling, all within one platform. The African eSIM market is estimated at about $280 million in 2025 and projected to reach roughly $334 million by 2030, creating a growing opportunity for digital-first platforms looking to simplify connectivity across borders.

Spendin’s eSIM service would allow users to purchase and activate mobile data packages across African and international destinations, with payment options expected to include local currencies, cards and digital assets. Timilehin Kayode, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spendin, said the expansion reflects the company’s broader ambition to reduce the fragmentation travellers experience across payments and connectivity. “We are building an ecosystem where travellers can access financial tools and other essential utilities directly within Spendin, without having to depend on multiple applications or payment options that may not be tailored to their home markets,”

Heritage Falodun, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Spendin, affirmed the company’s expansion is increasingly shaped by customer behaviour and recurring user feedback across its markets. “We pay close attention to how users interact with the platform and the problems they consistently raise. That helps us identify broader, in-demand features worth building,” Falodun said. “At the same time, the Spendin Alpha API allows businesses and fintechs to access some of the cross-border infrastructure we have developed beyond the consumer app.”

The eSIM feature would complement Spendin’s existing cross-border payments, currency services and card products, reinforcing the company’s push toward a more integrated travel and financial experience.

Spendin’s strategy is developing on two fronts. On the consumer side, the company is adding products around payments, travel and everyday financial needs. On the infrastructure side, its Spendin Alpha API gives businesses access to cross-border payment capabilities that can be integrated into their own platforms. That combination is pushing Spendin beyond the boundaries of a conventional fintech app and closer to a broader digital services platform. For the company, the eSIM rollout follows a simple product philosophy: identify recurring friction, listen to users and build services that solve those problems at scale.

Spendin’s expansion into connectivity is ultimately about more than selling mobile data. The company is building toward an ecosystem where users can manage financial services and essential travel utilities from one platform, while businesses can access its payment infrastructure through APIs. That broader strategy is increasingly aligning with the “Revolut of Africa” perception surrounding the company, a positioning Spendin is now attempting to support through a growing combination of consumer services, cross-border infrastructure and digital connectivity.