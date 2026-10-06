Elon Musk’s net worth hits $1 trillion again after $65 billion gain in 24 hours

Elon Musk has regained his trillionaire status after his net worth jumped by about $65 billion in 24 hours, driven by gains in SpaceX and Tesla shares.

Elon Musk has regained his trillionaire status after his net worth jumped by about $65 billion in 24 hours, driven by gains in SpaceX and Tesla shares.

The billionaire’s fortune climbed back above the $1 trillion mark on Monday, October 5, extending a rally that has accelerated in recent days as investors pushed up the valuations of his two largest companies.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Index, Musk remains the world’s richest person by a significant margin, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos occupying second place with an estimated fortune of $371.5 billion.

SpaceX, Tesla Lift Musk’s Fortune

The latest milestone marks Musk’s return to the trillionaire club after first crossing the $1 trillion threshold in June 2026 following SpaceX’s public market debut.

His stay above the mark was short-lived at the time, as subsequent declines in SpaceX and Tesla shares pulled his fortune below $1 trillion.

SpaceX shares rose more than 5% on Monday morning to around $167 per share, while Tesla gained more than 1%, providing another boost to Musk’s wealth.

The gains extended a rally from last week, when stronger-than-expected third-quarter deliveries sent Tesla shares higher and added about $61 billion to Musk’s fortune in a single day.

SpaceX Rally Boosts Musk’s Wealth

SpaceX has also benefited from renewed investor optimism after Morgan Stanley analysts suggested the company’s shares were undervalued.

Investor sentiment received another boost after SpaceX successfully launched its Starship spacecraft into orbit last week for the first time, marking a major milestone for the company’s reusable rocket programme.

Musk’s fortune remains heavily tied to the market performance of his businesses, meaning relatively small movements in their share prices can translate into tens of billions of dollars in changes to his personal wealth.

Musk’s Fortune Remains Volatile

Musk’s return to the $1 trillion mark comes less than four months after he first became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s public market debut.

Nairametrics reported in June that Musk’s fortune surged to about $1.1 trillion after SpaceX shares began trading on the Nasdaq at $150, above their $135 IPO price. At the time, Forbes estimated that his SpaceX shares and options were worth roughly $765 billion, making the aerospace company the biggest component of his wealth.

The milestone was followed by significant volatility. Later that month, Musk slipped below trillionaire status after a $118 billion adjustment reduced his estimated fortune to $957 billion. The decline was largely linked to a change in how Bloomberg valued unvested Tesla shares associated with his 2018 compensation package.

By July, pressure on SpaceX shares had intensified. Nairametrics reported that Musk lost $45.3 billion in a single session after SpaceX shares fell 4.4% following an aborted Starship launch, pushing his fortune below $800 billion. At the time, his wealth had fallen sharply from a June peak of about $1.45 trillion.

The billionaire began recovering some of those losses in August, when his fortune increased by $30.7 billion in 24 hours to $894.9 billion as valuations across his major holdings improved.