Kenya clears Dangote Refinery GDRs, opening IPO access to local investors

Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved a Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) route that will allow eligible local investors to participate in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals IPO.

Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved a Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) route that will allow eligible local investors to participate in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals IPO.

According to a statement issued by the CMA on Monday, October 5, 2026, the regulator approved a Short Form Prospectus submitted by Renaissance Capital (Kenya) Limited for the GDR arrangement, as reported by Kenyans.co.ke.

The approval comes days after Kenyan investors and capital market participants began exploring a structure that would allow them to access the Nigerian refinery’s IPO through the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

CMA clears Dangote GDR route

The CMA said its approval enables eligible Kenyan investors to participate in the Dangote Refinery IPO through GDRs, which are negotiable certificates issued by a depository bank to represent shares in a foreign company.

“The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved a Short Form Prospectus for a global depository receipt (GDR) submitted by Renaissance Capital (Kenya) Limited, a licensed investment bank, enabling eligible Kenyan investors to participate in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP),” CMA stated.

Under the arrangement, Renaissance Capital Kenya will put in place appropriate custodial arrangements for funds received from investors and is working with Renaissance Capital Africa, which is licensed in Nigeria.

Once the IPO closes and the allocation of Dangote Refinery shares is confirmed, Renaissance Capital Kenya is expected to structure the GDRs for listing on the NSE.

The proposed NSE listing remains subject to obtaining the necessary approvals from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The CMA cautioned investors that its approval of the Short Form Prospectus should not be interpreted as a recommendation to invest and advised prospective investors to read the prospectus carefully and seek independent professional investment advice before committing funds.

Kenya explores Dangote IPO access

Kenyan investors and capital market participants had been seeking a way to participate in the Dangote Refinery IPO through their domestic capital market.

Few days ago, Nairametrics reported that investors were exploring an inward unsponsored GDR listing on the NSE that would allow them to trade receipts representing Dangote Refinery shares in Kenyan shillings, while the underlying shares remained in custody in Nigeria and the primary listing stayed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Frank Mwiti, CEO of the NSE, said the structure was intended to make cross-border investment more accessible to Kenyan institutional and retail investors through existing local-market infrastructure.

David Kinyua, Chairman of Renaissance Capital, said the proposed programme could attract up to $300 million from Kenyan investors, subject to regulatory approval and final terms.

Stanley Kariuki, Managing Director of Renaissance Capital, said the GDRs would be traded and settled in Kenyan shillings.

Under the proposed structure, Renaissance Capital was to serve as lead transaction adviser, sponsoring broker and GDR issuer, while Stanbic Bank Kenya would hold the underlying shares in custody.

Licensed Kenyan stockbrokers would handle investor orders and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, while the latest CMA approval moves the proposed access route forward.

Dangote IPO offer closes October 13

The development forms part of broader efforts to expand access to the Dangote Refinery IPO beyond Nigeria.

The refinery opened its N2.15 trillion public offer on September 14, 2026, offering 4.1 billion shares at N525 per share. The offer is scheduled to close on October 13.

Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote had previously said the company had found a way for Africans outside Nigeria to participate in the primary listing on the NGX.

The Kenyan GDR structure provides a specific mechanism through which investors in another African market can access the offer without directly trading the underlying shares on the NGX.

Earlier developments had also pointed to plans to broaden participation in the IPO through technology and other channels, including POS terminals, fintech platforms and mobile technology.

In April, the NSE had indicated that Dangote was considering listing refinery shares across multiple African stock exchanges to broaden investor participation while retaining the NGX as the primary market.

The CMA also clarified that the IPO relates only to Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE in Nigeria and does not cover the proposed Dangote East African Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals project in Lamu County, Kenya.

The eventual NSE listing of the GDRs still requires the relevant approval from Nigeria’s SEC.