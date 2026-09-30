Kenyan investors seek access to Dangote Refinery IPO through NSE GDRs

Kenyan investors and capital market participants are seeking access to Dangote Refinery’s ongoing initial public offering through a proposed Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Kenyan investors and capital market participants are seeking access to Dangote Refinery’s ongoing initial public offering through a proposed Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Business Today Kenya reported the development on September 29, 2026, following an institutional investor engagement session involving Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote and his executive team.

The proposed unsponsored GDR programme would allow Kenyan investors to trade receipts representing Dangote Refinery shares on the NSE in Kenyan shillings, while the underlying shares remain in custody in Nigeria and the primary listing stays on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Kenyan Investors Eye Dangote GDRs

The proposal would give Kenyan investors access to the Nigerian IPO through their domestic capital market rather than requiring them to trade directly on the NGX. A GDR is a financial instrument that represents shares held in another country and allows investors to access foreign-listed securities through their local market.

“Kenyan investors and capital market participants are exploring a structure that would give them access to Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) initial public offer – now simply known in investment circles as the Dangote Refinery IPO – through an inward unsponsored Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE),” the report read in part.

Frank Mwiti, CEO of the NSE, said the structure is intended to make cross-border investment more accessible to Kenyan institutional and retail investors through existing local-market infrastructure.

David Kinyua, Chairman of Renaissance Capital, said the programme could attract up to $300 million from Kenyan investors and, subject to regulatory approval and final terms, could become Africa’s first unsponsored inward GDR programme of its kind.

Stanley Kariuki, Managing Director of Renaissance Capital, said the receipts would be traded and settled in Kenyan shillings.

Renaissance Capital would serve as lead transaction adviser, sponsoring broker and GDR issuer, while Stanbic Bank Kenya would hold the underlying shares in custody. Licensed Kenyan stockbrokers would handle investor orders and KYC checks, with G&A Advocates providing legal and regulatory advice.

The programme remains subject to regulatory approval and final terms and would complement the Nigerian IPO rather than create a separate listing of the underlying Dangote Refinery shares.

Dangote Expands African IPO Access

Dangote Refinery’s IPO has generated interest beyond Nigeria, with earlier developments indicating efforts to broaden access to the offer across African markets. The latest Kenyan proposal builds on these efforts by outlining a specific mechanism for investors in Kenya.

On April 13, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Dangote was considering listing refinery shares across multiple African stock exchanges to broaden investor participation.

Citing Frank Mwiti, CEO of the NSE, the report said the approach could give investors across the continent greater access to the refinery while keeping the Nigerian Exchange as the main market.

On May 14, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Dangote Refinery planned to use POS terminals, fintech platforms and mobile technology to facilitate participation in the IPO.

The development indicated that Dangote’s plans for the IPO extended beyond Nigeria’s domestic investor base. The latest proposal takes that broader objective further in Kenya by creating a local-market route to the Nigerian-listed asset.

The proposed GDR programme now provides a more defined structure for Kenyan investors, linking local trading and settlement to the underlying shares held in Nigeria.

Dangote IPO Offers 4.1 Billion Shares

On September 21, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Dangote Refinery was working with banks to create a way for Africans outside Nigeria to participate in its primary listing on the NGX. The development came as the refinery proceeded with its N2.15 trillion public offer of 4.1 billion shares at N525 per share, scheduled to run from September 14 to October 13, 2026.

The report cited Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of Dangote Group, who said the company had found a way for Africans outside Nigeria to invest in the primary listing.

It also discussed the refinery’s potential New York Stock Exchange listing following its planned expansion to 1.4 million barrels per day.

The September 21 report is directly relevant to the latest Kenyan proposal because it established the broader effort to enable African investors outside Nigeria to participate in the IPO.

The current development identifies Kenya as a specific market where that objective could be implemented.

Subject to regulatory approval and final terms, the proposed NSE GDR programme would provide Kenyan investors with a local route to the Dangote Refinery IPO, while the underlying shares remain in Nigeria and the NGX continues to serve as the primary market.