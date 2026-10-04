The readiness gap: Why African families must prepare children before they inherit

Across Africa, a generation of founders is doing the visible work of legacy planning.

Businesses are being formalised. Assets are being structured. Properties are being acquired. Investment portfolios are being built. Wills, trusts, shareholder agreements and succession documents are being discussed with advisers.

But beneath all of this lies a question many families still delay for too long:

Are the children being prepared for the responsibility that will one day come with the wealth?

In my work with African families on succession, structuring and governance, this is one of the most consistent gaps I see.

Families protect assets with real discipline. They do not always apply that same discipline to preparing the people who will one day inherit, govern, manage or benefit from what has been built.

The problem is not that the next generation is incapable. It is that inheritance often arrives before readiness.

Wealth transfer is not only financial

When families think about inheritance, they often think first about assets.

Who receives what? Who controls the business? Who owns the shares? Who sits on the board?

These questions and the honest responses matter.

But when wealth moves from one generation to another, it is not only money that moves. Responsibility moves. Judgement moves. Reputation moves. Power moves. Family expectations move too. The consequences of decisions made over decades move into new hands.

If those hands have not been prepared, even the most carefully structured wealth can become fragile. Documents can transfer ownership but people must still know how to steward what it all means.

Knowing wealth exists is not the same as understanding it

In many families, children grow up with partial awareness of what exists.

They know there are properties, businesses, investments and advisers. They may know that some of these assets will one day become their responsibility.

But do they know how the wealth was created?

Do they understand the difference between ownership, control, benefit and stewardship?

Do they know the family’s approach to risk, reinvestment, giving and lifestyle?

Do they know what role they are expected to play?

Do they understand what the founder wants the wealth to make possible beyond their own lifetime?

Without this context, wealth can become entitlement, confusion or conflict. With context, it can become stewardship.

Silence is not protection

Many founders avoid these conversations for understandable reasons. They do not want to spoil their children.

They worry that early exposure to wealth will reduce ambition. They fear that too much information will create entitlement. They assume there will be time later. But silence does not necessarily protect a family.

It can leave children to fill the gaps with assumptions. Preparation does not mean revealing everything at once or handing over control before anyone is ready. It means building readiness deliberately.

So, the better question is not whether the next generation should know everything. It is what they need to understand at each stage of maturity.

Readiness Has To Be Built

I think about readiness through four disciplines: Education. Exposure. Responsibility. Alignment.

For younger children, preparation begins with values. What does the family believe about money? Why does work matter? Why does the family give? Why should privilege come with contribution? For young adults, it becomes financial literacy.

They should understand risk, liquidity, investment, capital preservation and how businesses create or lose value.

For adult children, preparation should become more practical. That may mean exposure to advisers, selected family meetings, ownership structures, philanthropy, investment discussions and defined responsibilities.

This is not one conversation. It is a process.

Equal Love Does Not Mean Equal Roles

One of the hardest distinctions in family wealth is the difference between family membership and family responsibility.

A founder may love every child equally, but it does not mean every child should play the same role.

One may be capable of leading the business. Another may be financially disciplined but uninterested in operations. Another may contribute through philanthropy, investment oversight or family governance. Another may not yet be ready for significant decision-making responsibility. Families need to distinguish between ownership, benefit, employment, leadership and governance.

Without that clarity, they risk confusing love with appointment, inheritance with competence, and fairness with sameness.

The founder’s story must transfer too

Many wealth creators assume the assets tell the story, but they don’t. A business does not explain the courage it took to build it. A property does not explain what was sacrificed to acquire it. A portfolio does not explain the founder’s philosophy on risk.

The next generation can inherit the visible results of wealth creation without understanding the invisible reasoning behind them. That story matters because it answers deeper questions.

What is the wealth for? What must be preserved? What can change? What values should outlive the founder? What responsibility comes with the family name?

These are not sentimental questions but governance questions.

Inheritance should never be the first lesson

The most dangerous time to teach someone about wealth is after they have received it.

At that point, the stakes are already high. The founder may no longer be available. Decisions may need to be made quickly. The family may already be under emotional pressure. Preparation should begin before transfer.

The next generation should not meet the family’s wealth for the first time at inheritance. They should be introduced to it gradually, appropriately and responsibly. They should understand not only what they may receive, but what they are expected to protect.

For families that have built significant wealth, the work now is not only to structure the assets. It is to prepare the people.

Start with values before numbers. Context before control. Conversation before crisis.

Legacy needs structure. It needs governance. But above all, it needs people who are prepared to carry it, and that is the investment no family can afford to delay.

Adaku Ijara is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CRL Wealth, a SEC-regulated private wealth and investment management firm serving African families and entrepreneurs. She is an experienced investment and wealth management professional with expertise spanning fund and portfolio management, private trust, family governance, legacy planning and intergenerational wealth stewardship.