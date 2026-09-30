Theparkpay Technologies Limited strengthens global payments infrastructure with UK FCA Licence

Global Payments Company expands its regulated footprint across the UK, Canada, United States and Nigeria, advancing its mission to make cross-border payments more seamless, accessible and connected. Theparkpay Technologies Limited has achieved another significant regulatory milestone with the acquisition of a UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Small Payment Institution (SPI) licence, further strengthening the company’s […]

Global Payments Company expands its regulated footprint across the UK, Canada, United States and Nigeria, advancing its mission to make cross-border payments more seamless, accessible and connected.

Theparkpay Technologies Limited has achieved another significant regulatory milestone with the acquisition of a UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Small Payment Institution (SPI) licence, further strengthening the company’s position within the global payments ecosystem and expanding its regulated infrastructure across key international markets.

The latest development represents an important step in Theparkpay’s broader strategy to build a globally connected payments infrastructure capable of moving money across markets with greater efficiency, transparency and reach.

The UK licence establishes a regulatory foundation for Theparkpay’s payment operations in one of the world’s most influential financial centres and adds to the company’s growing international regulatory footprint.

The milestone follows Theparkpay’s recent licensing achievement in Canada as a Payment Service Provider, complementing its established presence across Canada (MSB), the United States and Nigeria.

Together, these developments reflect Theparkpay’s evolution into a globally connected payments platform, with regulated market access and payment infrastructure spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Building the Rails for Global Commerce

For Theparkpay, regulatory licences are more than credentials. They are the infrastructure that enables the company to connect businesses and customers to global payment networks, currencies and markets whilst earning the trust of customers.

The company is developing cross-border payment and multicurrency settlement infrastructure designed to simplify the movement of money across international markets.

Its approach is particularly focused on the realities of businesses operating across borders from sourcing and importing to international sales, collections, settlement and expansion into new markets.

By establishing regulated capabilities across major financial jurisdictions, Theparkpay is building an increasingly interconnected payments network through which businesses can access global markets while operating through infrastructure designed around their payment needs. This global architecture is particularly relevant to Western and African businesses participating in international commerce.

A Global Payments Platform with a Borderless Ambition

Theparkpay’s trajectory reflects a fundamental shift in how modern payment infrastructure is being built: increasingly global by design, digitally connected and structured around the movement of value across borders.

Its growing presence across the UK, Canada, the United States and Nigeria gives the company a foundation from which to develop payment connections between businesses, currencies and markets.

The company’s ambition is straightforward: build more connected payment rails, open access to more global markets and make cross-border movement of money more efficient for the businesses and customers it serves.

With the latest UK regulatory milestone, Theparkpay takes another step toward that objective.