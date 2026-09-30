Duplo launches treasury management solution to centralise treasury operations for African businesses

As businesses expand across multiple markets, banks, accounts and entities, managing corporate cash is becoming increasingly complex. Finance and treasury teams are often required to work across multiple banking portals, spreadsheets, approval processes and currencies to understand their organisation’s complete financial position. Duplo is introducing its Treasury Management System (TMS) to help businesses bring greater […]

As businesses expand across multiple markets, banks, accounts and entities, managing corporate cash is becoming increasingly complex. Finance and treasury teams are often required to work across multiple banking portals, spreadsheets, approval processes and currencies to understand their organisation’s complete financial position.

Duplo is introducing its Treasury Management System (TMS) to help businesses bring greater visibility, control and efficiency to their treasury operations from a single platform.

The launch marks another step in Duplo’s evolution as a financial technology company serving the changing needs of African businesses. Duplo recently launched its payments infrastructure for enterprise businesses looking for a more reliable and secure way to process thousands of transactions within seconds. The company also introduced an NRS-approved e-invoicing feature, helping businesses stay compliant while managing their invoicing requirements.

Now, with the launch of its Treasury Management System, Duplo is expanding further into the financial infrastructure that businesses need as they grow and become more complex.

For a growing or enterprise business, one of the most important questions a finance team needs to answer is “What is our total cash position right now?”

Getting that answer, however, can be far from simple when cash is spread across multiple banks, accounts and entities. Duplo TMS brings these different financial positions together, allowing treasury teams to view their cash position in one place and make more informed decisions about how money is managed across the organisation.

The platform enables businesses to monitor cash across banks, accounts and entities, while also providing tools to forecast future cash positions, manage liquidity and move funds where they are needed.

This gives treasury teams greater visibility not only into what they have today, but also into what is expected in the days and weeks ahead.

For businesses operating multiple entities or managing significant transaction volumes, these capabilities can help reduce the complexity associated with managing treasury operations across disconnected systems.

The platform is already attracting interest from major FMCG businesses in Nigeria, with several currently exploring how the TMS can support their treasury operations. Following this initial market interest, Duplo is now opening the platform to more businesses that have a need for greater visibility and control over their cash and treasury operations.