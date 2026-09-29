Road to the crown: Zenith Bank/NBBF women’s basketball league final 8 set for lagos

The road to the 2026 Zenith Bank NBBF Women’s Basketball League title reaches its defining stage as the nation’s top eight teams converge on the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, from September 28 to October 3, 2026, for the highly anticipated national Finals. Emerging from fiercely contested Atlantic and Savannah Conference […]

The road to the 2026 Zenith Bank NBBF Women’s Basketball League title reaches its defining stage as the nation’s top eight teams converge on the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, from September 28 to October 3, 2026, for the highly anticipated national Finals.

Emerging from fiercely contested Atlantic and Savannah Conference campaigns, Nigeria Customs, AS Sky Queens, Titans, Air Warriors, MFM, First Bank, Victoria Queens, and Bayelsa Blue Whales have earned their place in the final battle for national honours.

And there is plenty to look forward to.

Last year’s champions, Dolphins Basketball Club, who lifted the trophy after defeating First Bank in the final, will not be in the mix this year after failing to make the top 4 of the Atlantic Conference, leaving the title firmly up for grabs and setting the stage for a new champion to emerge.

But the trophy will be contested by teams with plenty of championship pedigree.

First Bank, last year’s finalist and the most successful team in the history of the competition, arrives with a record nine league titles, while MFM will be looking to draw on its recent dominance after winning back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024. With both sides among the Final 8, history, experience and ambition will collide as the battle for the crown unfolds.

It is a level of competition that reflects the growth of a league that has, for more than two decades, provided a platform for Nigeria’s best female basketball talents to emerge, compete and develop. At the heart of that journey has been Zenith Bank, the sole sponsor of the National Women’s Basketball League since 2005.

Through its partnership with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Zenith Bank has consistently supported the development of women’s basketball, helping to provide and sustain a competitive platform where talents can be discovered, nurtured and prepared for the highest levels of the sport.

The league has also served as an important pathway to the National Women Basketball team, D’Tigress, with several players who have featured prominently for Nigeria emerging from the domestic competition. Beyond the national team, the league continues to contribute to youth development by giving young female athletes the opportunity to build confidence, skill, discipline, teamwork and professional sporting careers.

Now, the spotlight turns to Lagos. Which team will grab the opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of Nigerian women’s basketball?

Eight teams. One destination. One crown.

For Zenith Bank, the sponsorship of the Women’s Basketball League represents more than support for a sporting competition. It reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to creating platforms that provide opportunities, develop potential and make a meaningful difference in the lives of young Nigerians.

This commitment extends across several areas of community development, with notable initiatives including:

The reconstruction and beautification of Ajose Adeogun Street and Roundabout

The annual Zenith Bank Youth Parade and Light-Up Ceremony

The construction of ICT Centres in tertiary institutions across the country, and

The construction of the ultra-modern Iga Iduganran Primary Healthcare Centre, among others.

Through these initiatives and its longstanding support for women’s basketball, Zenith Bank continues to demonstrate that its commitment to society goes beyond banking, with a focus on creating opportunities and contributing to the development of communities and the next generation.