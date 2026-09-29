FirstBank Reassures Customers on the Security of FirstMobile Application

FirstBank has noted a recent voice message circulating on WhatsApp alleging that the FirstMobile application has been compromised. We wish to state unequivocally that the claim is false and misleading. FirstMobile is secure and fully operational, supported by robust information security infrastructure. The Bank continuously invests in world-class technology, cybersecurity protocols to ensure the highest […]

FirstBank has noted a recent voice message circulating on WhatsApp alleging that the FirstMobile application has been compromised. We wish to state unequivocally that the claim is false and misleading.

FirstMobile is secure and fully operational, supported by robust information security infrastructure. The Bank continuously invests in world-class technology, cybersecurity protocols to ensure the highest standards of resilience, reliability, and security across all our digital channels.

We assure our customers and other stakeholders that their funds remain safe and secure, and that the FirstMobile application and all other FirstBank digital channels continue to operate securely.

We urge our stakeholders to disregard the fraudulent message and refrain from sharing unverified information that may cause unnecessary concern, and to rely solely on FirstBank’s verified communication channels for accurate updates