Nigerian Abel Aboh nominated among 100 UK AI leaders

Nigerian-born data and artificial intelligence (AI) leader, Abel Aboh has been named among 100 people recognised in the Foundever AI 100 UK 2026 list for their work in putting AI to practical use across the United Kingdom.

Nigerian-born data and artificial intelligence (AI) leader, Abel Aboh has been named among 100 people recognised in the Foundever AI 100 UK 2026 list for their work in putting AI to practical use across the United Kingdom.

The nomination recognises Aboh alongside 99 other people across business, government, academia and the third sector who are using AI in practical ways, whether through building tools, adopting AI, shaping policy or helping others use the technology.

Aboh is a Data Management and AI leader at the Bank of England, where his current work includes data, information and AI transformation. His LinkedIn profile also highlights his work in data management, AI, data governance and financial-sector data collection.

He has also built a public profile around data and AI education, speaking at events including Big Data London, the Data Innovation Summit and UK data governance conferences.

His Foundever AI 100 nomination comes alongside other recognitions and leadership roles. He was a finalist for British Data Leader of the Year 2021, has served as a judge for the British Data Awards, and is involved in education and board-level activities in Scotland.

What they are saying

The Foundever announcement said the 2026 list is focused on “impact, whether they’re building tools, adopting them well, shaping policy, or helping others do the same.” The public can vote for the People’s Choice award, with voting closing on October 5, 2026.

”The list recognises 100 people making a real difference with AI. It isn’t about job titles or profile. It’s about impact, whether they’re building tools, adopting them well, shaping policy, or helping others do the same. Each year the list brings together people from business, government, academia, and the third sector. Together they show what good AI looks like in practice.”

Foundever®, a global leader in customer experience (CX), has partnered with Digital Leaders to become the naming partner of one of the UK’s leading annual celebrations of AI leadership.

Claire Calmejane, EVP & General Manager EMEA Sales, UK&I, France & Benelux, Foundever, explained the partnership saying:

“The UK doesn’t have an AI technology gap it has an AI leadership gap. The models are here; what’s scarce are the people who can turn them into better services, better jobs and better customer experiences.

‘’That’s why we’re backing the AI100 UK 2026: to recognise the innovators, practitioners and change-makers who are turning AI’s promise into real, responsible impact, and proving that the best outcomes come when technology amplifies human expertise rather than replacing it.”

Robin Knowles, CEO of Digital Leaders, added, “The AI100 UK 2026 is about the people behind AI. As adoption accelerates, we want to shine a light on those individuals who are not simply talking about the potential of AI, but are actually making it happen.”

About Abel Aboh

Aboh is passionate about data, technology, education, diversity and inclusion, social mobility and youth empowerment. His public work includes speaking at major data and technology events, where he discusses data management, AI, governance and emerging technology.

He holds degrees in Human Resource Management from Strathclyde Business School and the University of Lincoln and has undertaken further studies in areas including data ethics, AI, responsible innovation and space data for financial services at the University of Edinburgh.

Beyond his professional interests, Aboh has spoken publicly about his journey from Nigeria to the UK and the role of education, experience and exposure in shaping opportunities.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported in March 2025 that Aboh had been appointed as a panel judge for the British Data Awards 2025. In that role, he assessed more than 70 entries across five categories, with submissions evaluated on factors including innovation, impact, teamwork and value creation.

He is also involved in initiatives documenting the contributions of Black communities in Scotland, including the Proudly Black and Scottish digital heritage project.