Seplat, Aradel Energy Fuel Nigeria stocks Bullish run

There high investor interest in the major oil and gas stocks on the Nigerian stock market—Seplat Energy PLC (SEPLAT) and Aradel Holdings PLC (SPIRIT)—driven by surging crude oil prices, strong earnings, and favorable macroeconomic developments.

There high investor interest in the major oil and gas stocks on the Nigerian stock market—Seplat Energy PLC (SEPLAT) and Aradel Holdings PLC (SPIRIT)—driven by surging crude oil prices, strong earnings, and favorable macroeconomic developments.

High crude oil prices are a significant macroeconomic driver of Nigeria’s financial markets and influence the performance of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Given Nigeria’s position as a major oil exporter, the country’s macroeconomic well-being is correlated with its equity market performance, especially during periods of elevated crude oil prices. This relationship operates through several important channels:

Rising crude oil prices immediately increase the revenue, earnings per share, and valuations of upstream and downstream energy companies listed on the exchange.

Leading industry participants, including Seplat Energy, Aradel Holdings, and other petroleum marketing and exploration companies, typically experience substantial rallies during periods of high oil prices, supporting movement in the NGX Oil and Gas Index.

Nigerian banks are closely linked to the oil and gas industry through upstream and midstream credit facilities. When oil prices are elevated, the debt-servicing capacity of oil companies generally improves substantially, potentially reducing banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) and increasing investor interest in financial stocks.

Energy-related windfalls often have spillover effects on industrial, consumer-goods, and other sectors, contributing to an increase in the NGX All-Share Index (ASI).

Seplat Energy Fundamentals action

Price Action and Levels: Seplat has sustained a significant structural rally, reaching historic levels and trading near 16K. The stock became one of the NGX’s leading blue-chip companies to surpass psychological price barriers, recording an impressive triple-digit gain of 166% year-to-date.

Macro Environment: Disruptions to global oil-shipping routes, including geopolitical tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, have kept oil benchmarks above $100 per barrel, benefiting upstream producers.

Seplat reported impressive mid-year financial results, with pre-tax profit surging more than 70% to nearly N790 billion. The company also recorded multi-trillion-naira revenue, supported by robust daily production exceeding 139,500 BOE per day and continuing to trend upward, including production levels associated with the integration of major acquisitions.

Market Sentiment: Predominantly bullish. Institutional interest remains strong, while major investors’ net worth—including indirect stakeholder investments by prominent figures such as Tony Elumelu has risen alongside the rally.

Aradel Holdings Fundamental analysis

Price Action and Levels: Aradel is trading near N1,530 amid a retreat within a broad 52-week range extending from a low of N560 to a high of N2,024. The company has a multi-trillion-naira market capitalization of approximately N6.65 trillion.

Fundamental Drivers:

Integrated Operations: As an integrated energy company with cornerstone assets such as the Ogbele Marginal Field and strong midstream and refining operations, Aradel generates value across the hydrocarbon value chain.

Earnings Growth: The company has maintained substantial year-on-year growth in trailing revenue, surpassing the multi-trillion-naira mark, as well as in net earnings. This performance was largely driven by strong operational execution and robust domestic demand for its products.

Market Sentiment: The near-term technical outlook is neutral to bullish as the stock consolidates following its recent advance. Analysts maintain a positive 12-month consensus target, with average price targets implying significant upside from current levels as investors await next week’s earnings catalyst.