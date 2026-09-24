Brent crude tops $106 as Iran warns war could spread to Indian Ocean

Oil prices jumped on Thursday after Iran warned that the ongoing war could expand to the Indian Ocean if the United States or Israel launches another attack, raising fresh concerns over the security of key energy and shipping routes.

Oil prices jumped on Thursday after Iran warned that the ongoing war could expand to the Indian Ocean if the United States or Israel launches another attack, raising fresh concerns over the security of key energy and shipping routes.

Checks by Nairametrics show that Brent crude jumped more than 3% to touch a session high above $106 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $94 per barrel at the time of filing this report.

The Indian Ocean is particularly important to global trade, with nearly 100,000 ships passing through the region annually.

It carries about 30% of global containerised cargo and accounts for roughly 42% of crude oil, petroleum products and distillates lifted from and within the region.

Iran Warning Sends Oil Prices Higher

The latest warning has added another layer of uncertainty to an oil market that had begun to price in the possibility of diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran following contacts between officials from both sides at the United Nations General Assembly.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned that the geographical scope of the conflict could widen further if fighting resumes.

“Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond,” Safavi said in a video released by Iran’s Fars news agency.

The warning has complicated hopes that diplomatic contacts between Iran and the US during this week’s UN General Assembly could help bring the conflict closer to an end.

However, President Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday kept the prospect of further escalation firmly on the table, even as he said a deal remained possible.

The latest developments have therefore left traders weighing the prospect of diplomacy against the risk of a wider conflict and further disruption to energy and shipping routes.

Crude Prices Swing on War Risks

Thursday’s jump marks another sharp turn in oil prices within days, highlighting how quickly geopolitical developments are being reflected in the market.

Oil had moved lower earlier in the week as traders responded to indications that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US eased military pressure and lifted its blockade on Iranian ports.

On Tuesday, checks by Nairametrics showed WTI trading at $89.94 per barrel, down $2.43 or 2.63%, while Brent stood at $98.29, down $2.05 or 2.04%, the lowest in two weeks.

Brent had settled at $104.87 per barrel on Friday, meaning the benchmark subsequently lost more than $6 before the latest rebound.

WTI crude had lost about $2.10 to trade at $98.20 per barrel, while Brent crude declined by 2.04%, equivalent to $2.12, to trade at $101.75 per barrel on September 21 amid renewed diplomatic expectations and signs that Saudi Arabia was restoring some export capacity.

The sequence illustrates the competing forces currently driving the oil market, with prospects for improved supply on one side and the risk of wider disruption on the other.

The latest warning over the Indian Ocean introduces another potential source of supply and shipping risk at a time when oil markets are already dealing with disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.

Oil Surge Could Pressure Nigerian Consumers

For Nigeria, a prolonged increase in international crude prices could keep pressure on petrol and wider energy costs, although movements in Brent do not automatically translate into immediate changes at the pump.

Nigeria’s downstream market is influenced by several variables, including the price of refined products, exchange-rate movements, refinery costs, transportation and distribution expenses, as well as the pricing decisions of refiners and marketers.

Checks by Nairametrics on September 13 showed most filling stations in Lagos selling petrol between N1,400 and N1,430 per litre, with MRS stations at N1,395.

Prices in Abuja ranged from N1,400 to N1,450 per litre.

Nigeria’s energy inflation rate rose to 4.69% in August 2026 from 4.40% in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, reversing the decline recorded in the previous month.

If the current oil-price increase persists, higher crude and refined-product costs could place additional pressure on transport operators, businesses and households, particularly if disruptions to major shipping routes raise freight, insurance and supply costs.