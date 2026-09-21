Nigeria to license online trading as Lagos Finance Summit opens in October

Lagos Finance Summit 2026 (LFS 2026), a three-day summit bringing brokers, prop trading firms, fintechs, payment providers, banks, investors and traders into one venue, will take place from 14 to 16 October 2026 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Nigeria is the largest retail trading market in Africa and one of the fastest-growing […]

Lagos Finance Summit 2026 (LFS 2026), a three-day summit bringing brokers, prop trading firms, fintechs, payment providers, banks, investors and traders into one venue, will take place from 14 to 16 October 2026 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nigeria is the largest retail trading market in Africa and one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world. Yet the industry’s flagship gatherings have remained in Dubai, Limassol, Cape Town and Bangkok. LFS 2026 is built on a simple premise: the meeting point should be where the market is.

The summit arrives at a defining moment. Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission has published proposed Rules on Online Forex Trading and Contract for Difference (CFD) — a draft that, if adopted, would license online trading in Nigeria for the first time, with local incorporation, capital and client-money requirements for every platform serving Nigerian residents. For the firms in this market and the traders who use them, October is the first opportunity to work through what that means in one room.

“We are building the room the industry has never had in Nigeria,” said Musa Kabul, Head of Marketing & Promotion at Lagos Finance Summit. “For years the platforms that serve millions of Nigerian traders have met each other in Dubai and Cyprus, and met their Nigerian clients through a support ticket. LFS 2026 puts the platforms, the money, the regulators and the traders in one hall for three days. That is where the next phase of this market gets decided — by the people in it.”

What is on the floor. Part expo, part conference, part experience, LFS 2026 is organised around a 100-plus-platform exhibition floor, a Speaker Hall, a live Trading Room where traders meet the platforms they use, and an Awards night. On Thursday 15 October the summit hosts a dedicated Regulation Forum, bringing brokers, introducing brokers, CBN-licensed banks, platform providers, counsel and traders together to work through the SEC’s proposed rules section by section. The Forum produces a written industry response for submission to the Commission.

For sponsors and exhibitors. LFS 2026 offers Headline, Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship positions alongside exhibition booths across three grades. For a platform already serving Nigerian clients, it is the first opportunity to meet them in person at scale; for one weighing up the market, it is three days in front of the traders, partners, banks and payment providers that make it work — and, with the SEC’s proposals on the table, the right room to be seen in.

For investors and traders. Free Early Bird tickets are open at lfs2026.com. Attendees can compare brokers face to face, meet prop firms in person, sit in live trading sessions, and hear directly from the fintechs, payment providers and banks that move Nigeria’s money — over three days rather than through a chatbot.

Confirmed speakers, sponsors and exhibitors will be unveiled next week.

LFS 2026 expects more than 5,000 attendees and over 100 platforms across the three days, and positions itself as the annual point at which Africa’s trading and fintech industry meets its largest market in person.