Top 10 most affordable states to live in August 2026

Nigeria's inflation trajectory eased further in August 2026, with the national headline inflation rate slowing for the third consecutive month to 15.39% from 15.43% in July, while the food inflation rate declined to 19.57% after five consecutive months of increases.

Nigeria’s inflation trajectory eased further in August 2026, with the national headline inflation rate slowing for the third consecutive month to 15.39% from 15.43% in July, while the food inflation rate declined to 19.57% after five consecutive months of increases.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Sokoto, Kebbi, and Jigawa emerged as the three most affordable states in Nigeria based on their all-items inflation rates, indicating that residents in these states experienced relatively lower price pressure pressures compared to other parts of the country.

The August ranking demonstrates that affordability was scantily spread across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones as the North-East region accounted for the largest representation with four states out of the ten spots on the list — Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, and Taraba.

The North-West geopolitical zone contributed three states (Jigawa, Kebbi, and Sokoto) to the top ten. South-West and North-Central also featured states in the ranking. Notably, no state from the South-East and South-Southern region was among the ten states with the lowest inflation rates in the review period.

Notably, all 10 states recorded headline inflation below the national average of 15.39%, with Sokoto’s lowest headline inflation rate of 2.1%, representing a remarkable 13.29%-point gap below the national rate.

10. Taraba — 10.2%

Taraba completed the top 10, recording headline inflation of 10.2%, compared with 11.2% in July. Substantially, food inflation declined from 18.3% to 9.3%.

Known for producing grains, livestock and vegetables, the state’s agricultural strength continues to support food availability and limit broader consumer price increases.

9. Oyo — 10.0%

Oyo ranked ninth among Nigeria’s most affordable states, although it stood at the 10th position in July. Headline inflation eased from 11.9% to 10.0%, while food inflation increased slightly from 16.7% to 17.3% in August.

Oyo’s large agricultural base gives it significant potential to influence food supply within the state and surrounding markets.

The state’s investments in agriculture, food processing, and rural infrastructure have strengthened local food supply networks and contributed to lower inflationary pressures relative to many other states.

8. Gombe — 9.9%

Gombe moved sharply upward to eighth-most affordable states in August, as the headline inflation declined from 15.9% to 9.9%, while food inflation eased from 24.2% to 22.9%.

The state has been using input subsidies and mechanization to support farmers.

The ongoing support for agricultural production and expanding cultivation activities targeting several stages of the agricultural value chain have influenced food availability and prices.

7. Ekiti — 8.5%

Ekiti ranked seventh in August, posting a headline inflation decline from 12.3% to 8.5%, while food inflation more than doubled from 13.7% to 28.8%.

This divergence showed that Ekiti’s improvement in headline inflation did not come from food prices. Rather, non-food components appear to have exerted less inflationary pressure during the period.

Though the state has expanded investments in agribusiness development, youth farming programmes and food production initiatives, food inflation remained high at 28.8%, indicating persistent pressure on food prices despite broader price moderation.

6. Bauchi — 8.2%

Bauchi recorded one of the biggest improvements in the ranking, jumping from one of the most expensive states to live in position in July to sixth-most affordable state in August.

Its headline inflation declined from 17.7% to 8.2%, while food inflation dropped from 22.0% to 12.0%.

The improvement is attributable to the state’s continued focus on agriculture and input subsidies.

Improved harvest conditions and better market access helped lower inflation significantly.

5. Kogi — 5.4%

Kogi ranked fifth in August, recording headline inflation that fell from 11.2% to 5 of 5.4%, down significantly from 11.2% in July.

Food inflation also dropped considerably, from 16.1% to 8.2%.

Investment in agro-processing, particularly the planned Special Agro-Processing Zone in Ajaokuta, is intended to support value addition and reduce the losses associated with moving raw agricultural produce to markets.

4. Borno — 5.1%

Borno maintained its fourth position, with headline inflation falling from 9.1% in July to 5.1% in August.

The state also recorded the lowest food inflation rate in Nigeria at -4.0%, improving from -0.3% in July, reflecting one of the most significant developments in the August state-level data, particularly given Borno’s long-running security and displacement challenges.

The ongoing rehabilitation of farming communities and expanded cultivation in previously inaccessible areas have improved food availability.

3. Jigawa — 3.8%

Jigawa ranked third as its headline inflation dropped from 10.0% in July to 3.8%, while food inflation fell sharply from 14.3% to -0.2%.

The negative food inflation rate is particularly notable. It means that, on a year-on-year basis, the average prices captured under the food basket were lower than a year earlier.

The combination of agricultural supply, irrigation, and lower input costs likely provides a supportive environment for food-price stability.

2. Kebbi — 3.7%

Kebbi retained its second position, although its headline inflation rate fell substantially from 9.1% in July to 3.7% in August. Food inflation also recorded a dramatic improvement, dropping from 12.5% to 3.5%.

This makes Kebbi one of the strongest performers on the list as the decline was pronounced in both headline and food inflation.

As one of Nigeria’s leading rice-producing states, Kebbi continues to benefit from a strong agricultural base.

Government-backed support programs for crop farmers and investments in rice value chains have helped stabilize food supply and moderate prices.

1. Sokoto — 2.1%

Sokoto emerged as the most affordable state in Nigeria in August 2026, with headline inflation of just 2.1%, down sharply from 16.1% in July.

The 14%-point decline was the largest improvement among the 10 states in the ranking.

However, Sokoto’s food inflation moved in the opposite direction, rising from 19.3% in July to 21.3% in August. This suggests that the sharp improvement in headline inflation was driven predominantly by non-food components rather than a broad-based decline in food prices.

The state benefited from improved agricultural activities during the wet season, stronger grain supplies from rural communities, and expanded support for farmers.