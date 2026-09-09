Device importers, OEMs raise concerns over NCC’s October 6 DMS deadline

Device importers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), dealers and vendors have raised concerns over the October 6, 2026 deadline set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the onboarding of existing devices in stock onto its Device Management System (DMS).

Device importers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), dealers and vendors have raised concerns over the October 6, 2026 deadline set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the onboarding of existing devices in stock onto its Device Management System (DMS).

The concerns centre on the time available to complete the registration, uncertainty around some aspects of the process, potential additional costs for businesses and consumers, and whether the DMS platform can cope with a surge in registrations as the deadline approaches.

The NCC, in a September 7, 2026 email to OEMs, importers, dealers and vendors of communications devices, said it had extended the deadline for onboarding existing devices in stock to October 6 following feedback from stakeholders who requested additional time to complete the process.

What they are saying

Speaking with Nairametrics, stakeholders said the extended deadline may still not provide enough time for businesses that are yet to complete the registration process, particularly those with large volumes of devices and IMEIs to upload.

“The primary challenge is the duration of the grace period given. Stakeholders will need more time to complete the necessary registration, for those who are yet to do this, on the portal and upload the IMEIs requested,” an OEM source said.

The source also pointed to what they described as grey areas in the implementation process that need to be clarified before the system becomes fully operational.

One of the key concerns is the absence of a clearly defined procedure for appealing cases where a device is flagged because its IMEI has been damaged or altered through legitimate circumstances.

“There is no stated procedure in appealing in situations where a device is flagged due to a damaged IMEI that was damaged legally. Take for instance, where a software or repair glitch causes the damage,” the source said.

This, according to the stakeholder, could create difficulties for businesses and consumers whose devices are legitimately affected but subsequently flagged by the system.

Importers raise cost concerns

Another stakeholder in the industry, an OEM, also expressed concern about the potential financial impact of the implementation, particularly on shipments that have already been dispatched.

He said the timeframe could result in additional, unplanned costs for importers whose consignments would now have to undergo the DMS process.

“With the time frame given, shipments that have been dispatched will have to be subjected to the DMS, introducing unplanned financial burdens,” the source said.

He questioned how such additional costs would affect the wider procurement chain, from importers and distributors to retailers and consumers.

The NCC’s latest communication did not provide details on the potential economic implications of the onboarding requirement for devices already in transit or the extent to which businesses may incur additional compliance costs.

System capacity raises concerns

Beyond the registration process itself, stakeholders are questioning whether the DMS platform is sufficiently prepared to handle a large volume of registrations before the October 6 deadline.

They noted that a demonstration of the system by the NCC was not seamless, although the commission attributed the glitch to an ongoing system update.

This has raised concerns over how the platform will perform when OEMs, importers, dealers and vendors begin uploading large volumes of IMEIs simultaneously.

The stakeholders questioned whether the system could handle the expected surge in activity or whether increased traffic could lead to system instability and further delays.

The concern is particularly relevant given that businesses that wait until close to the deadline to complete their onboarding could potentially create a concentrated spike in traffic on the platform.

Get up to speed

The NCC had kick-started the process of implementing the DMS since 2022, when it released the Information Memorandum (IM) on the project.

By September 2024, the Commission said it had deployed the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) aimed at managing and regulating mobile devices accessing the country’s communication networks.

The Commission in its ‘Type Approval Business Rule 2024’ mandated all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country to connect to the system.

It stated that the initiative was designed to ensure stricter control over mobile devices, enhance security, and promote compliance with established regulatory standards.

By registering and monitoring device access, the NCC said it seeks to curb the use of unapproved devices and prevent issues such as phone theft and fraudulent activities involving mobile devices.

What you should know

The NCC first announced plans to deploy the DMS in 2021, saying it would promote greater transparency and accountability in the telecommunications sector, enhance national security, and ensure that Nigeria’s communication infrastructure is used safely and efficiently.

The DMS is a type of central remote management software used to monitor, manage, and secure mobile devices that are deployed across the various mobile service providers, and across the various mobile operating systems in a country.

According to the NCC, the system creates a single window for telecom devices enabling the NCC to proactively identify illegitimate or substandard devices that are not permitted on the Nigerian telecommunications network.