PanAfrican Capital Foundation empowers young entrepreneurs through raising young entrepreneurs (RYE) boot camp

PanAfrican Capital Foundation (PAC Foundation), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, has successfully concluded the second edition of its Raising Young Entrepreneurs (RYE) Boot Camp, an initiative designed to equip young aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills, networks and practical tools required to build sustainable businesses. The two-day boot camp, […]

PanAfrican Capital Foundation (PAC Foundation), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, has successfully concluded the second edition of its Raising Young Entrepreneurs (RYE) Boot Camp, an initiative designed to equip young aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills, networks and practical tools required to build sustainable businesses.

The two-day boot camp, held on August 28 and 29, 2026, at the CitiHeight Hotel Conference Hall, Lagos, brought together 36 young entrepreneurs from diverse sectors for an engaging and immersive learning experience focused on strengthening their entrepreneurial capacity and preparing them for the realities of today’s business environment.

The program featured a combination of masterclasses, practical workshops, fireside conversations and networking sessions facilitated by experienced entrepreneurs and industry professionals. Participants gained practical insights into critical areas of entrepreneurship, including developing an entrepreneurial mindset, identifying business problems and opportunities, business finance, pricing and costing, branding and marketing, legal and regulatory requirements, as well as pitching and investor readiness.

A major highlight of the boot camp was the partnership and active participation of TGI Group, the sponsoring partner for the cohort. TGI Group played a significant role in supporting the successful implementation of the programme, demonstrating its commitment to empowering the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Beyond its financial support, representatives of TGI Group were physically present at the boot camp, engaging directly with participants and contributing to the learning experience. Their participation provided the young entrepreneurs with an opportunity to gain valuable insights from the organisation’s business journey and interact with representatives of a leading business group.

The partnership between PAC Foundation and TGI Group on the initiative reflects a shared commitment to youth empowerment, entrepreneurship development and sustainable economic growth. Such collaborations are essential to creating opportunities that enable young people to develop their ideas, build viable businesses and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

The RYE Boot Camp also provided participants with an opportunity to engage with experienced entrepreneurs and industry professionals, gain practical knowledge from their experiences and connect with fellow entrepreneurs across different sectors. These interactions encouraged the exchange of ideas, networking and potential collaborations.

Through the Raising Young Entrepreneurs (RYE) initiative, PAC Foundation continues to support young Nigerians in transforming innovative ideas into sustainable ventures. The initiative is part of the Foundation’s broader commitment to promoting economic empowerment, encouraging innovation and contributing to the development of a new generation of resilient and successful business leaders.

Through strategic initiatives and partnerships such as its collaboration with TGI Group, the Foundation remains committed to creating opportunities that empower individuals, strengthen communities and contribute to a more inclusive and prosperous future.