Voltaa Mobility launches electric ride, delivery and B2B truck-rental platform in nigeria

The Lagos-based company has launched an integrated mobility app combining chauffeur-driven electric rides, parcel delivery and interstate commercial truck rentals. Voltaa Mobility has launched its integrated mobility and logistics application, bringing electric passenger rides, dispatch services and truck rentals together on one platform. The Nigerian company said the app was developed to simplify how individuals […]

The Lagos-based company has launched an integrated mobility app combining chauffeur-driven electric rides, parcel delivery and interstate commercial truck rentals.

Voltaa Mobility has launched its integrated mobility and logistics application, bringing electric passenger rides, dispatch services and truck rentals together on one platform.

The Nigerian company said the app was developed to simplify how individuals and businesses move people, packages and commercial goods without relying on several different transport providers.

Voltaa’s passenger service combines the accessibility of ride-hailing with a professionally driven, chauffeur-style experience. Customers enter their destination, confirm a pickup point, review their fare and select a payment method through the app. Once a driver has been assigned, they can follow the vehicle’s progress in real time.

The service is designed for everyday journeys across Lagos, including personal trips, business travel and social engagements. Voltaa says drivers undergo verification and periodic checks, while rides are supported by GPS monitoring, an in-app SOS feature and customer assistance.

The company’s focus on electric vehicles also forms part of a broader plan to make urban transportation cleaner, quieter and less dependent on petrol.

Commercial trucking built into the platform

Voltaa’s launch extends beyond passenger transportation. The application includes truck rentals for individuals and businesses moving larger loads within Lagos and interstate across Nigeria.

Customers can request trucks for house moves, office relocations, bulk deliveries and commercial cargo. The booking process allows users to describe their load, select an appropriate truck size, schedule a pickup and receive a quote from Voltaa’s operations team before confirming the request.

Once a truck has been dispatched, customers can track the assigned driver’s journey to the pickup location.

The truck-rental service is also aimed at businesses that need recurring or higher-volume logistics support. Companies can contact Voltaa to discuss requirements such as regular deliveries, commercial distribution and planned interstate movement.

By incorporating B2B truck rentals and commercial logistics into the same platform as its passenger service, Voltaa is positioning the application as more than a conventional ride-booking product.

Dispatch and delivery for everyday business

The third part of Voltaa’s platform is its dispatch and courier service, which allows customers to arrange the movement of documents, parcels and everyday goods.

Users provide pickup and delivery addresses, add information about the package and review the price before confirming. Live location updates allow the sender to follow the courier from collection to handover, while a delivery code helps confirm that the package has reached the correct recipient.

For small businesses, retailers and professionals, the service provides a way to manage both occasional deliveries and more regular logistics requirements through the same application used for passenger rides and trucks.

One platform for people and goods

Voltaa said its objective is to create a connected transportation ecosystem built around Nigeria’s everyday mobility and commercial needs.

“VOLTAA is not just building an app we’re creating a cleaner, more reliable ecosystem for commuting and commerce that empowers communities with technology that works,” the company said on its website.

The launch brings that proposition into a single customer experience: chauffeur-driven electric rides for passengers, tracked dispatch for packages and scalable truck rentals for commercial loads.

According to the company’s mobility vision, the platform is being developed around electric vehicles, digital booking, real-time visibility and more efficient movement across rides, deliveries and rentals.

How to book with Voltaa

The Voltaa app is now available for iPhone and Android users.

Download Voltaa from the Apple App Store

Download Voltaa from Google Play

Customers can also contact Voltaa customer service on +234 913 455 0669 for assistance with booking a ride.

More information about the company and its services is available on the official Voltaa Mobility website.

About Voltaa Mobility

Voltaa Mobility is a Nigerian mobility and logistics company developing an integrated platform for electric passenger rides, dispatch services and truck rentals. Headquartered in Ikoyi, Lagos, the company is focused on connecting people, goods and businesses through technology-led transportation services.

Media and customer enquiries:

https://voltaamobility.com/

Telephone: +234 913 455 0669

Email: info@voltaamobility.com