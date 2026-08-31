Lanre Olusola Tasks C-Suite Leaders on Reputational Capital at PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit

For corporate executives and business leaders navigating West Africa’s tightening regulatory environment and shifting investment climate, leadership expert and Chief Catalyst at OLCA Coaching Ltd, Dr Lanre Olusola, has delivered a timely assessment: professional authority is no longer guaranteed by corporate titles, but earned through measurable, repeatable delivery.Speaking at the 5th PENGASSAN Energy and Labour […]

For corporate executives and business leaders navigating West Africa’s tightening regulatory environment and shifting investment climate, leadership expert and Chief Catalyst at OLCA Coaching Ltd, Dr Lanre Olusola, has delivered a timely assessment: professional authority is no longer guaranteed by corporate titles, but earned through measurable, repeatable delivery.

Speaking at the 5th PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja, a high-level gathering convened under the theme “Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks as a Catalyst for Stability and Growth in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry,” Dr Olusola introduced his VIBERS framework (Vision, Integrity, Belief, Execution, Results, and Standards). The framework outlines six foundational pillars designed to cultivate transformational leaders capable of driving sustainable organisational growth.

The summit brought together senior government officials, regulatory authorities, energy operators, institutional investors, and organised labour leadership.

Addressing the assembly, Dr Olusola, Chairman of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN) and widely recognised as Africa’s foremost executive life coach, emphasised that effective leadership transcends organisational hierarchy. He noted that genuine governance requires defining clear strategic direction, driving positive institutional transformation, and inspiring teams toward shared economic targets. He added that all institutional stewardship begins with rigorous self-leadership, stressing that leaders must first establish personal clarity, trajectory, and purpose before attempting to steer complex corporate or national assets.

The Six Pillars of the VIBERS Governance Framework

1. V- Vision

Every major industrial milestone originates as a mental framework before taking physical shape. Dr Olusola urged executives to cultivate sharp personal and professional clarity to navigate market complexity.

“There is nothing that you see today that did not start with an internal vision,” he noted, warning that organizations lacking a clear directional compass will struggle to generate long-term value, regardless of capital or material resources.

2. I – Integrity and Identity

Addressing corporate governance and institutional trust, Dr Olusola grounded leadership credibility in self-awareness, character, and consistency.

“There is no integrity without identity. And trust is the ultimate outcome of integrity,” he stated, challenging executives to rigorously examine their core values, corporate mandates, and non-negotiable ethical boundaries.

3. B- Belief

Dr Olusola described an individual’s internal belief structure as an operating system that governs high-stakes decision-making and performance under pressure.

“Your beliefs influence your emotions. Your emotions influence your decisions. Your decisions influence your actions, and your actions produce your outcomes,” he explained, cautioning that unexamined conditioning and inherited anxieties often subconsciously dictate executive behaviour.

4. E- Execution

Bridging the gap between strategy and operational reality, Dr Olusola identified action as the ultimate link between corporate vision and bottom-line delivery. He noted that many executives continuously absorb knowledge through industry conferences but fail to convert insight into execution.

“Procrastination is not doing nothing. Procrastination is choosing to do something less than what you are meant to do,” he asserted, urging leaders to focus strictly on controllable variables and execute with discipline.

5. R – Results

Underlining the core theme of his presentation, Dr Olusola tied professional standing directly to output.

“Your results are what determines your reputation,” he stated. “The reward for excellent work is more work. It is your reputation that will determine whether people will delegate to you, whether people will choose you for future strategic mandates”. He cautioned that a track record of poor delivery creates lasting reputational risks.

6. S – Standards

Concluding the framework, Dr Olusola called for absolute alignment between an executive’s personal discipline and organisational benchmarks.

“There must be alignment between standards professionally and standards personally,” he emphasised, linking personal rigour directly to institutional sustainability and legacy-building.

A Call to Urgency and Legacy

Dr Olusola closed his keynote with a sobering perspective on time management and executive legacy, calculating that an 80-year lifespan translates to roughly 4,260 weeks.

“Legacy is not written at the end of your life. Legacy is written every moment of connection with someone,” he concluded, charging the leaders present to treat every professional engagement as an opportunity to build enduring value.

Dr Lanre Olusola continues to advise C-suite executives, institutional leaders, and corporate boards on navigating leadership, reputation, and transformational growth across key African industries.