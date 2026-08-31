FBNBank Senegal partners Dakar 2026 youth Olympic games, advancing youth development through First@sports

FBNBank Senegal, a subsidiary of FirstBank Group, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games as the first Official Bank Partner of the event. The partnership reflects the Group’s longstanding commitment to empowering young people, fostering talent, and supporting initiatives that promote inclusion, excellence, and sustainable development through sport. Scheduled […]

FBNBank Senegal, a subsidiary of FirstBank Group, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games as the first Official Bank Partner of the event. The partnership reflects the Group’s longstanding commitment to empowering young people, fostering talent, and supporting initiatives that promote inclusion, excellence, and sustainable development through sport.

Scheduled to take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026 in Senegal, Dakar 2026 will make history as the first Olympic event hosted on African soil. The Games will convene approximately 2,700 athletes from more than 200 countries globally, competing under the theme “Africa Welcomes, Dakar Celebrates.”

FBNBank Senegal’s participation as first Official Bank Partner reflects FirstBank Group’s belief in the transformative power of sports as a catalyst for youth empowerment, leadership development, social inclusion, and international cooperation. Through First@Sports, FirstBank Group continues to support initiatives that create opportunities for young people to discover their talents, pursue excellence, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, said: “Young people are the architects of Africa’s future. Investing in them is one of the most meaningful ways to secure the prosperity and stability of our continent. As the first Official Bank Partner of the Games, our support for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games through our First@Sports initiative is about nurturing talent across Africa, promoting excellence, and providing a platform that inspires young people to dream big and achieve their full potential.

The Games are expected to serve as a global stage for the next generation of athletes while fostering values such as friendship, respect, excellence, teamwork, and cultural exchange. The event also aligns with FirstBank’s sustainability objectives by supporting youth development and creating opportunities that positively impact communities across Africa.

Also speaking on the partnership, Ibrahima Wade, General Coordinator of the Organising Committee for Dakar 2026, said: “This partnership is the culmination of an approach initiated several months ago, driven by a strong ambition and a clear desire on the part of FirstBank Group and FBNBank Senegal to fully participate in this adventure. When Africa calls, it is essential that African actors be the first to respond.”

FBNBank Senegal has been involved in the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games project from its early stages, supporting critical infrastructure development, including financing for the Diamniadio Olympic Village. FBNBank Senegal is also facilitating financial services and supporting the Games’ operational banking requirements.

Furthermore, FBNBank Senegal has introduced initiatives designed to expand access to banking services including the “Japandi” programme, which will enable athletes and members of the Youth Olympic Games committee to have bank accounts free of charge.

For 132 years, FirstBank Group has maintained a strong commitment to initiatives that empower young people through education, entrepreneurship, technology, financial literacy, and sports. Through First@Sports, the Bank has consistently championed programmes that promote grassroots and elite sports development while creating pathways for young talents to thrive.

Through this partnership, the FirstBank Group reaffirms its dedication to fostering excellence, promoting inclusion, and empowering Africa’s next generation of leaders and champions on the global stage.