Capitalfield investment group celebrates 23rd anniversary with free medical outreach in yaba

In commemoration of its 23rd anniversary, Capitalfield Investment Group Limited (CIGL) has taken its commitment to community impact to the Yaba community with a free medical outreach at Lagos City College, Yaba. The initiative, organized as part of the Group’s anniversary celebrations, provided members of the Yaba community with access to free medical consultations, health […]

In commemoration of its 23rd anniversary, Capitalfield Investment Group Limited (CIGL) has taken its commitment to community impact to the Yaba community with a free medical outreach at Lagos City College, Yaba.

The initiative, organized as part of the Group’s anniversary celebrations, provided members of the Yaba community with access to free medical consultations, health screenings, medications and healthcare packages, aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and improving access to essential health services.

The outreach brought together medical professionals, Capitalfield staff, volunteers and members of the community, who benefited from a range of health checks and consultations. Participants also received prescribed medications and healthcare packages based on their medical needs.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Raphael Lewu said the outreach reflects Capitalfield’s belief that its anniversary celebrations should extend beyond business milestones to creating meaningful value in the communities around it.

“As we celebrate 23 years of growth and impact, we are reminded that our success is ultimately measured not only by the value we create as a business, but also by the difference we make in the lives of people. This medical outreach is our way of giving back and contributing, in a practical way, to the health and wellbeing of the Yaba community.”

The Group’s anniversary CSR programme reflects its broader dedication to responsible corporate citizenship and sustainable community development. Over the years, Capitalfield has supported initiatives focused on addressing practical needs within communities, providing an opportunity to deepen that commitment.

The 23rd anniversary medical outreach underscores the importance of early detection, preventive healthcare and access to basic medical support, particularly for individuals who may otherwise face barriers to accessing healthcare services.

Capitalfield Investment Group appreciates the healthcare professionals, volunteers, community stakeholders and partners who contributed to the success of the initiative.

As the Group marks 23 years of business, Capitalfield remains resolute in building a legacy that goes beyond financial performance; creating value, touching lives and making a positive difference in society.

About Capitalfield Investment Group Limited

Capitalfield Investment Group Limited is a diversified Nigerian investment conglomerate with interests across financial services and other strategic sectors of the economy. Through its subsidiaries, the Group provides solutions across investment management, asset management, financial services, payments and remittances, insurance, technology and other sectors.