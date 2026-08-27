Talstack expands HR technology offering with time off module

Talstack is expanding with the introduction of Time Off, a leave management module built to help organisations manage leave requests, simplify approval workflows, improve workforce visibility and support compliance. The module advances the company’s plans for a broader AI-enabled Human Resources Management System (HRMS) covering people management activities from recruiting and onboarding through to exit. […]

Talstack is expanding with the introduction of Time Off, a leave management module built to help organisations manage leave requests, simplify approval workflows, improve workforce visibility and support compliance.

The module advances the company’s plans for a broader AI-enabled Human Resources Management System (HRMS) covering people management activities from recruiting and onboarding through to exit.

Talstack’s current platform integrates Performance Management with Learning. It enables businesses to set and track goals, align organisational priorities, conduct 360-degree reviews and appraisals, capture ongoing feedback, and deploy training programmes using either a pre-built content catalogue or proprietary training content.

Time Off will sit within Talstack’s planned HRMS solution and is intended to provide an alternative to the spreadsheets, emails, forms and messages often used to request, approve and track employee time off, including vacation, sick leave and parental leave.

According to Talstack, employees will be able to submit and monitor their requests and view available leave balances. Managers can review requests and plan for adequate team coverage with greater visibility, while administrators can configure leave policies based on their organisation’s requirements.

The module also keeps requests, approvals and balance updates together in one place, creating more consistent records while supporting compliance, reporting, internal reviews and audits.

“With each new product we build at Talstack, we spend countless hours with users to deeply understand where existing platforms fall short. Whether you track leave requests manually, use spreadsheets or HR software, Talstack’s Time Off module will likely surpass your expectations for its simplicity and ease of use,” said Seni Sulyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Talstack.

Time Off will be available from 27 August 2026.

More information about Talstack Time Off is available on the product page.

About Talstack

Talstack is a modern people management platform that unifies employee management, engagement and development in a single system. Founded in 2023, Talstack’s solution helps organisations build resilient, high-performing teams. Learn more at Talstack.