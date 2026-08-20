Signal over noise: Why focus builds what hustle cannot

By Wale Salami

Ask almost any founder in Lagos how they’re doing, and the answer is some version of “busy.”

The calendar is full. The WhatsApp groups never sleep. There’s a new opportunity every week, a new side hustle, a new person who needs something. In an economy this demanding, staying busy can feel like the only responsible thing to do.

But being busy and building are not the same thing. And one of the most dangerous things that can happen to anyone trying to build something is becoming very good at being busy.

I did not first learn this in a classroom or a boardroom. I learned it in the U.S. Army. Years in military logistics teach you the lesson quickly: on any given day, a hundred things compete for your attention, and only a handful actually determine whether the mission succeeds. Confuse the two and people get let down. “Signal versus noise” was not a metaphor there — it was the job.

Signal is the work that actually moves you toward what you’re trying to build. Noise is everything else competing for the same attention. The hard part is not eliminating noise; you never will, especially here. The hard part is learning to recognise it while it’s dressed up as something important.

The market rewards attention, not progress

We live in an economy engineered to capture attention. Every notification says look here. Every message says respond now. Every platform is built to keep you scrolling. And because so much of it is genuinely legitimate — even urgent — we convince ourselves that reacting to all of it is what effectiveness looks like.

It isn’t. Attention is finite. You can spend it reacting to the world, or you can invest it in building the one you’re trying to create. When you’re taking something from zero to one, that distinction is not a luxury. It’s the whole game.

I think often about something Kevin O’Leary said on The Diary of a CEO. Having worked alongside Steve Jobs, he described Jobs as operating at roughly 80% signal and 20% noise — locked onto the three to five things that had to get done in the next 18 hours, and treating everything else as interference. The only person he’s seen run higher is Elon Musk: closer to 100% signal, no noise. You don’t have to admire everything about either man to take the point seriously.

Through the work I do with founders at Midlo Angels in Dallas and Lagos, I see the same pattern on both sides of the Atlantic. The builders who last are rarely the ones chasing every trend. They pick a hard thing, stay with it for years, and let everyone else run toward the next loud opportunity.

Noise can look like work

The most dangerous noise doesn’t look like laziness. It looks like productivity.

You can spend a whole day answering messages and feel accomplished. You can sit through six meetings and feel important. You can talk about an idea for months — in every group chat, at every event — without ever building it. You can consume endless content about entrepreneurship and investing without taking the one action that matters.

That is noise wearing the costume of progress. Busyness is not evidence of movement. At the end of the day, one question cuts through all of it: did what I did today move me closer to what I’m trying to build?

Your attention is an asset — treat it like one

I spend much of my time now as an angel investor, and the work has made this personal. Investing is, at its core, deciding where scarce resources should go and living with what you gave up. Opportunity cost is not a theory to me; it is the daily job. And the more deals I evaluate, the more convinced I am that most of us guard the wrong scarce resource.

We work hard to protect our money. We diversify. We hedge against the naira. We watch our accounts, negotiate our rates, and look for every edge. Yet we are strangely careless with something scarcer than money: our attention.

Money can often be recovered. Time cannot. And attention decides where our time actually goes. Whatever consistently gets your attention eventually gets your energy. Whatever gets your energy eventually gets your effort. And whatever gets your effort has a real chance of becoming your reality.

So the better question is not only “what are my goals?” It is “what am I actually giving my attention to?” Because your attention is casting a vote every single day, whether you notice it or not.

Sometimes the move is subtraction

We usually imagine progress as addition. Add another product. Add another income stream. Add another partner, another market, another meeting. In a survival economy, that instinct is understandable. But some of the most important moves from zero to one are subtraction.

When I set out to build a structured angel network from nothing, the temptation was to say yes to everything — every event, every partnership, every adjacent idea that wandered in. What actually moved it forward was the opposite: choosing a narrow mandate and defending it. Remove the distraction. Remove the meeting that shouldn’t exist. Remove the commitment that no longer fits the mission, and the voices that have grown louder than your own judgment.

You don’t always need more. Sometimes you need less. Less noise makes room for signal, and room for signal makes room for execution.

Protect the signal

Once you know what your signal is, protect it like capital. Protect the morning. Protect the deep-work hours. Protect the strategy, the relationship, the idea, the mission. Because the world will happily fill every open space in your life with noise, and nobody is coming to protect your attention for you. That job is yours.

That may be one of the quiet disciplines behind building anything that lasts: you have to get comfortable disappointing the noise in order to stay faithful to the signal. Not every message deserves an immediate reply. Not every opportunity deserves a yes. Not every problem is yours to solve. You decide what matters — then you build accordingly.

Going from zero to one was never about doing more. It is about pointing enough concentrated effort at one outcome that it eventually becomes real. That takes clarity. It takes discipline. It takes the courage to say no.

So, the next time your day feels impossibly full, stop and ask the two questions that matter. What is the signal? And what is the noise? Once you can tell the difference, protect the signal, filter the noise, and build.

Because in a noisy economy, focus is the scarcest asset any of us holds. And what you protect from the noise is what eventually gets built.

Wale Salami is the Founder and Director of the Midlothian Angel Network, an angel investing organization connecting Dallas and Lagos. A U.S. Army veteran and doctoral (DBA) candidate researching artificial intelligence, private equity, and corporate governance, he writes on building, focus, and long-term value creation. Wale is based in Dallas, Texas with his wife and kids.